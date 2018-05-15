Keep the umbrella handy; Tuesday turns stormy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Tuesday as storms move into Central Florida.
4:15 a.m.
The day will start off cloudy with rain and storms picking up in the afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
You will mainly see downpours in the afternoon and evening. An additional one to three inches of rain is possible Tuesday.
Seems about right! Another round of rain and storms will be pumping… https://t.co/3jriUAOkvs— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018
The National Hurricane Center gives a growing disturbance a 20 percent chance of tropical or subtropical development during the next two days, and 30 percent over the next five days.
The tropical disturbance is west of Central Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. It is very disorganized and doesn't look like it will develop further, Shields said.
Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa will be monitoring the wet roads and any accidents or backups on WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. and on TV27 from 7 to 9 a.m.
Isolated showers Tuesday morning will not as numerous as the ones experienced Monday morning. But as the day heats up, storms will fire up again and that could lead to strong wind gusts and multiple lightning strikes.
Reminder! pic.twitter.com/IRu0KeNqP9— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018
