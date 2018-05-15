0 Keep the umbrella handy; Widespread rain begins Tuesday afternoon

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Tuesday as storms move into Central Florida.

11:25 a.m.

Showers and more storms are popping up along the coast.

Waterspouts are possible. One was reported around 11:40 a.m. in Brevard County.

Central Florida will see widespread tropical storms this afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

WATERSPOUTS REMAIN POSSIBLE! Use caution along the canals & coast. Brief waterspouts are possible! pic.twitter.com/fPSXvxFRSC — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018

Rain & storms are starting to develop. Most of us have been dry, but that is going to change. Widespread rain coming soon! See you from Noon-1 on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/kY8VBJaNxr — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018

9:11 a.m.

Lightning could become an issue for residents in Volusia County.

Be mindful of the lightning around Daytona Beach - even inland. Use caution... pic.twitter.com/0NrzoeA14s — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018

8:15 a.m.

Volusia County is about to see some downpours of rain.

Rain is on the doorstep of New Smyrna Beach. Heading to Port Orange, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. pic.twitter.com/zAmZ84ihAr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 15, 2018

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

NASA & US1 SHUT DOWN ALL LANES NORTH & SOUTH DUE TO A MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) May 15, 2018

6:00 a.m.

Heavy rain is moving through parts of Brevard County right now.

WET RIDE FOR I-95: It's already starting off to be a wet ride for I-95 through @BrevardCo_FL. But the rain along the coast is only the start of a wet day(s) ahead. https://t.co/4VtTN7zMSA pic.twitter.com/HIgrkQKUyA — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 15, 2018

4:15 a.m.

The day will start off cloudy with rain and storms picking up in the afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

You will mainly see downpours in the afternoon and evening. An additional one to three inches of rain is possible Tuesday.

Heavy rain working through parts of Brevard County. Use caution. Have the rain gear today!! Wet! Live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/SJy4zjM2yQ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 15, 2018

The National Hurricane Center gives a growing disturbance a 20 percent chance of tropical or subtropical development during the next two days, and 30 percent over the next five days.

The tropical disturbance is west of Central Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. It is very disorganized and doesn't look like it will develop further, Shields said.

Video: Tornado causes damage to mobile home park on Merritt Island

From the radar to the roads. Here's what it looks like on the roads pic.twitter.com/EbqzUARwUI — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 15, 2018

Isolated showers Tuesday morning will not as numerous as the ones experienced Monday morning. But as the day heats up, storms will fire up again and that could lead to strong wind gusts and multiple lightning strikes.

