0 Life-threatening storm surge charges NC; Florence wobbles, dragging out damages

Story Highlights Almost 200 miles battered for a prolonged amount of time producing life-threatening storm surge. Already thousands of customers without power already.

Now that the storm is closer to land, Doppler radars can constantly measure wind speeds. Florence's maximum sustained winds decrease to 90 mph, but the storm itself is barely moving 6 mph to the northwest. Although the maximum sustained winds have decreased, it is important to highlight that the wind field, how far the tropical storm and hurricane-force winds expand from the center, continues very large. In fact, hurricane-force winds expand outward to 80 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds expand 195 miles from the center.

To put it in context, that's like having tropical storm-force winds continuously in an area from Ft. Lauderdale to Cape Canaveral. Now imagine having these winds, for about 36 hours (because the storm is moving so slow) and since the storm will be hugging the coast, life-threatening storm surge will continue to affect the coast for the same amount of time.

Coastal damage will likely be catastrophic along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts. The life-threatening storm surge will also coincide with several high tide cycles.

From Duke Energy Progress website... Close to 100K customers without power.. Those are houses/business.. Easily multiplied if we are talking people without power at this time. #Florence is not even halfway done battering the coast. #powerout pic.twitter.com/lo5XLzjqRD — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 14, 2018

Thousands are already without power and the power outages will continue.

Florence will slowly continue to decrease its maximum sustained winds, but the significant weakening in winds will come after Saturday, once the storm moves finally moves inland.

Once it moves inland, flooding will be a major concern for western South and North Carolina, including the Appalachians, where they can expect heavy rain until next Wednesday.

Could we still have some more impacts in Central Florida?

The highest waves came Thursday, as the storm moves inland the winds will shift across Central Florida, and the seas will continue to subside. Friday and Saturday the winds will be out of the west-southwest, pulling warm temperatures over the area, but there will also be much more drier air limiting showers and thunderstorms to only 20 percent of the Central Florida. Please stay hydrated, temperatures could reach the mid-90s across some parts of Central Florida, feeling as if they were in the triple digits.

East Coast beach conditions: Wave heights & winds

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge threat will continue. A combination of storm surge and tide will allow water to rush inland and flood normally dry areas. Coastal North Carolina could still have 9 to 13 feet and parts of South Carolina a 6- to 9-foot storm surge is possible.

Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Coastal North Carolina can receive 20 to 30 inches of rain.

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 20 inches.

Along the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible with some isolated spots receiving around 12 inches.

Eye On The Tropics

Tornadoes: A tornado watch has been in effect to eastern North Carolina since Thursday afternoon since the right quadrant has been focused over this area. Some tornadoes could develop as the system moves in. The highest threat for tornadoes will continue to exist to the right of the system’s center in relation to direction.

Wind: Destructive winds will continue to affect a large area as the wind field will continue to be large. Until the storm makes landfall Florence could still be holding hurricane-force winds. Wind speeds of at least 39 mph, damaging wind, could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas.

