0 LIVE BLOG: Winds, rain pick up as Hurricane Dorian's bands move over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian has maintained speed and maximum sustained winds as it moves about 90 miles east of the Central Florida coast. Dorian's rain bands have affected inland portions of Central Florida, triggering some flood advisories, one near the I-4 corridor where rainfall amount reached one to two inches.

Wind gusts have ranged between 54 mph and 76 mph in Cape Canaveral. In Volusia County, a sustained wind measured 40 mph and gusts of 52 mph in Edgewater.

4:25 a.m. update Wednesday: Power outages are continuing to rise in Brevard County.

Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 2,450

Flagler -- 926

Orange -- 0

Osceola -- 0

Seminole -- 6

Volusia -- 1,297

Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:​​​​​​​

Lake -- 82

Orange -- 454

Seminole -- 121

Volusia -- 213

4:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said "everything is on track" for Dorian as its hurricane force winds remain well offshore.

He said tropical storm force winds are kicking up along the coast as the system continues to weaken.

Bands of rain and wind are expected to move across Central Florida throughout the day Wednesday.

READ: Dorothy IX: a remote weather monitoring station covering weather conditions in Central Florida

3:50 a.m. update Wednesday: All bridge in Volusia County are closed this morning. FDOT said they will remain closed until they are inspected and cleared to reopen.

3:24 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 1,963

Flagler -- 1,217

Volusia -- 1,788

Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

Lake -- 852

Orange -- 458

Seminole -- 197

Volusia -- 205

2:14 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has recorded the following outages from Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 1,857

Flagler-- 1,198

Volusia -- 643

1:24 a.m. update Wednesday: The National Weather Service said a Flood Advisory is in effect for Lake, Volusia and Orange counties through 3 a.m. Up to two inches of rain has fallen with certain areas receiving three inches. Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Leesberg are some of the areas affected by minor flooding.

12:21 a.m. update Wednesday: Severe beach erosion and coastal inundation expected in coastal areas of Volusia and Brevard County during the upcoming high tide.

Se espera erosión severa de la playa e inundación costera en los condados costeros de Volusia & Brevard durante la próxima marea alta, esta noche.

11: 05 p.m. update Tuesday: Some effects from Hurricane Dorian was felt in Volusia County. The City of DeLand posted an image on their Facebook page of a tree being knocked over near an Assisted Living Facility home in the 400 block of North McDonald Drive. There were no injuries reported.

