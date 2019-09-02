0 LIVE UPDATES: At least 5 dead, others in 'great distress' after Dorian strikes Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 4 storm and is now stationary over the Bahamas with winds that have decreased to 145 mph. Dorian is expected to come down to a Category 3 storm as it nears the Florida coast Tuesday.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air. Read live updates below:

5:40 p.m. update MONDAY: Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian struck the region, according to the Associated Press. Minnis also said that there are people in the Great Bahama island who are in "great distress."

Minnis said that rescue crews will respond to calls as soon as the weather conditions allow.

5:30 p.m. update MONDAY: Disney Parks have updated their park hours ahead of Hurricane Dorian to the following:

Magic Kingdom Park: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Park opens at 7 a.m.)

Epcot: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disney Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Park opens at 6 a.m.)

Disney's Animal Kingdom 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Park opens at 7 a.m.)

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fantasia's Garden Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5:00 p.m. update MONDAY: Dorian is now stationary just north of Freeport, Bahamas. The winds have come down a bit to 145 mph. Pressure is at 940 millibars. Expect Dorian to continue as a major category 4 hurricane during the next 6-12 hours and then coming down to Category 3 as it nears the eastern Central Florida coast on Tuesday.

Shallow waters are not able to contain as much heat, so essentially there is less fuel for this system to intensify. Also, there is a small amount fo wind shear that will interact with the storm, keeping it from intensifying. The latest track shows a slight shift to the east. Dorian is expected to turn to the north-northwest on Tuesday.

5:00 PM Lunes update: Estacionario sobre las Bahamas. Las aguas, poco profundas, no son capaces de mantener tanto calor, por lo que hay, esencialmente, menos combustible para que se intensifique. Cizalladura de viento también evitara intensificación. Trayectoria se ajusta un poco al este, buenas noticias para Florida Central. Esperamos que resuma su movimiento al nor-noroeste el martes

4:23 p.m. update MONDAY: Officials with the Orlando International Airport announced that the airport will close after its last flight Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. This comes after the airport announced it would remain open ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 9/2/19 Afternoon



Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with your airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/GZozxIz7LF — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 2, 2019

CONFIRMED: @MCO will close after the last flight tonight. Re-opening is TBD. #WFTV #Dorian pic.twitter.com/Xzn1N3tZPq — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) September 2, 2019

3: 55 p.m. update MONDAY: Officials with Florida A & M University have announced that Orlando's FAMU College of Law will remain closed through Wednesday and resume operations on Thursday, September 5.

3:25 p.m. update MONDAY: The Florida Highway Patrol has announced 1,400 troopers will be dispatched in the eastern portion of Florida to help with weather conditions and monitor traffic.

Troopers have been assigned at each of the 8 service plazas on the Florida Turnpike to help expedite service at fuel pumps and to provide security.

2: 50 p.m. update MONDAY: Officials at the University of Central Florida have announced the university will remain closed through Thursday.

#UCFAlert Monday Update: Based on the current path and timeline for Hurricane Dorian, UCF will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 5.



For more updates and information, visit https://t.co/T8WWA14ohv



Stay safe and #ChargeOn | #HurricaneDorianUCF pic.twitter.com/bZdwx50BzR — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) September 2, 2019

The school will open a ride-out location at 8 a.m. Tuesday for students living in select residence halls. For updated information from the university, click here.

2: 45 p.m. update MONDAY: American Airlines has announced it will cancel operations at the following Central Florida airports:

Daytona Beach International Airport -- Operations expected to resume September 4

-- Operations expected to resume September 4 Orlando Melbourne International Airport -- Operations expected to resume September 4

2 p.m. update MONDAY: A mandatory beach side curfew in Flagler County has been extended to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Officials issued the 7 p.m. curfew for the entire county on Saturday.

Here's the squally gust report from Barefoot Bay. More coming! #Dorian pic.twitter.com/3wa2hJVyP7 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 2, 2019

1:30 p.m. update MONDAY: Osceola County officials approved a curfew that will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

1 p.m. update MONDAY: "The storm is tracking dangerously close to our coast, and I can not rule out a direct hit to our state," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

Sheriff John Mina said Orange County will decide on a curfew later Monday or Tuesday.

Orange County @SheriffMina on a curfew before #HurricaneDorian: "We will make a determination (on a curfew) later today or early tomorrow morning." pic.twitter.com/L83lda1x7B — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 2, 2019

12:50 p.m. update MONDAY: Wind and rain is picking up along the Florida Coast. Skywitness 9 caught video of people with waves crashing over them on the jetty, while reporter Christopher Heath captured wind gusts on Daytona Beach.

The wind is really picking up here at Daytona Beach#HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/MqzcI25WEO — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) September 2, 2019

12:30 p.m. update MONDAY: Seminole County shelters are now open. Locations are below:

Seminole County has four general population shelters (one of which is pet friendly) and three special needs shelters (one of which is pet friendly).

GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS

Crystal Lake Elementary (231 Rinehart Rd., Lake Mary)

Lyman High School – Pet-Friendly (855 S Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood)

Lawton Chiles Middle School (1240 Sanctuary Dr., Oviedo)

Midway Elementary School (2368 Brisson Ave., Sanford)

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS

Bentley Elementary – Pet-Friendly (2190 S Oregon Ave., Sanford)

Layer Elementary (4201 FL-419, Winter Springs)

Highlands Elementary (1600 Shepard Rd., Winter Springs)

12:25 p.m. update MONDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is suspending additional tolls across Florida. Click here to read the list of roads impacted.

12:20 p.m. update MONDAY: The outermost rainband from Hurricane Dorian are beginning to move into Central Florida.

The outermost rain bands are starting to make an appearance. #Dorian #Stormalert9 https://t.co/H34oYZ9OwG — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 2, 2019

11:25 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the rain totals forecast to fall in Central Florida depend greatly on how close to the coast the storm gets.

Comparison of forecast rain totals in Central Florida from Dorian. You can see what a subtle track shift could bring us. The GFS is approx. 20 miles closer to our coast than the EURO, and that would bring us double the rain. pic.twitter.com/4p5tL2BfGH — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

11 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the 11 a.m. track still has the storm scraping the Florida coast with Central Florida still in the forecast cone.

"I still can't rule out a Florida landfall," he said.

The new track does take Dorian down to a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds. The storm is still moving at just 1 mph west toward Florida.

NEW TRACK: This is basically a continuation of the old one, as expected. No changes. This would keep the center offshore of Cape Canaveral, but about 50 miles. Any change more to the west, would bring hurricane impacts farther inland. Live on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/A6779m4F2i — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 2, 2019

10:30 a.m. update MONDAY: Many Central Florida schools announced they will remain closed through Wednesday. Click here to read the latest school closures.

9:25 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the latest track has Hurricane Dorian passing roughly 50 miles off of Florida's east coast.

Up close projected path of Dorian. This track has Dorian ~50 miles off our coast. Going from a category 5 today, to a 4 tomorrow and a 3 by Wednesday morning. That is still major hurricane strength and staying a very dangerous storm. pic.twitter.com/gk7tMgYg3k — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

8 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said not much changed in Hurricane Dorian's 8 a.m. track. The storm is still moving very slowly at 1 mph over the Bahamas.

He said the storm is expected to weaken a bit Monday. As of 8 a.m. its winds were holding steady at 165 mph.

8am Dorian update: No real change as powerful hurricane Dorian sits over Grand Bahama. A general, very slow move NW is expected and Dorian should weaken a bit roday. pic.twitter.com/CSwrqJ1iPt — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

A 4-7 foot storm surge is expected along our coast. pic.twitter.com/PFz4ojjZzv — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

7:30 a.m. update MONDAY: The eye of Dorian is now 140 miles from the Brevard County coast.

The eye of Dorian is now 140 miles from the Brevard County coast. pic.twitter.com/NW00ZugLvr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

7 a.m. update MONDAY: "This remains anything from a 'big miss' to 'riding right up the coast' – so we watch," Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

6:15 a.m. update MONDAY: The National Hurricane Center said in a tweet that Hurricane Dorian has started "wobbling."

6 AM EDT Tropical Cyclone Update on Hurricane #Dorian: Eye of Dorian Wobbling over Grand Bahama Island. https://t.co/1xVT0k15aM pic.twitter.com/vqJuHwgvas — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

6 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to turn northward.

Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to turn north as it moves at just 1 mph. — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 2, 2019

5 a.m. update MONDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian's wind speeds have dropped to 165 mph as the storm continues to pound the Bahamas as it crawls slowly toward Florida.

The storm is moving only 1 mph, which Shields said is bad for the Bahamas, but good for Florida as it indicates a turn north is possible.

The 5 a.m. track of the storm keeps it just off the Florida coast, but Shields said a direct hit to land or a track right on the coast is still possible.

"We're in that cone for a reason," he said.

In the 5 a.m. update, Osceola County was upgraded to a tropical storm warning, and Brevard County to a hurricane warning. Flagler and Volusia counties remain under a hurricane watch.

5 AM TRACK UPDATE: All is holding. Hurricane conditions possible at the coast. Tropical storm conditions possible inland (gusty winds). This for Tue & Wed. Live on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/aI9obFIBAS — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 2, 2019

4:20 a.m. update MONDAY: Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storm is currently moving only 1 mph over the Bahamas as it makes its way slowly toward Florida.

11:55 p.m. update SUNDAY: Pets have already begun their evacuation from Hurricane Dorian, as over 70 dogs and cats from Florida were transported to Michigan late Sunday.

11:00 p.m. update SUNDAY: Dorian is barely moving over the northern Bahamas. Seems like its eye has been trying to go through eyewall replacement cycles which will lead for this storm to start to wobble and expand its wind field. At 11 p.m. the National Hurricane Center released its advisory stating that Dorian continues with powerful strength with 180 mph, and moving to the west at 6 mph.

Hurricane watch extended over coastal Flagler County up to St. Mary’s River. Storm surge watch has also been extended northward, now over Flagler County to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River.

11 p.m domingo actualización: Dorian apenas se mueve sobre el norte de Bahamas. Parece que ha estado tratando de pasar por ciclos de reemplazo de la pared del ojo que conducirán a que esta tormenta comience a tambalearse y expandir su campo de viento. A las 11 pm el Centro Nacional de Huracanes lanzó su aviso afirmando que Dorian continúa con una fuerza poderosa con 180 mph y avanzando hacia el oeste a 6 mph.

La vigilancia de huracanes se extendió sobre el condado costero de Flagler hasta el río St. Mary's. La vigilancia de marejada ciclónica también se ha extendido hacia el norte, ahora para la costa del condado Flagler a la desembocadura del río de Santa María.

3D look at Major Hurricane #Dorian: The eye at almost midnight Monday is about 15 miles wide.

Un vistazo 3D al poderoso #huracán Dorian. El ojo mide 15 millas de diametro. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/64VAjcq3WO — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 2, 2019

HELPFUL LINKS TO HELP YOU PREPARE:

