LIVE UPDATES: Cat. 2 Dorian slows down, moves toward Florida

Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, is strengthening as it tracks toward Florida. It's forecast to become a major Category 4 hurricane as it nears the coast. Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches the Florida Peninsula.

11 a.m. update FRIDAY:

Dorian continues as a Category 2 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph. It has slowed down to 10 mph, heading northwest. The models continue to delay a Florida landfall. Landfall will likely be early Monday morning. Residents should have their preparations done by Saturday night. Tropical Storm force winds will arrive to the east Florida coast by Sunday, early afternoon.

Dorian's Latest Track

8 a.m. update FRIDAY: The 8 a.m. update continues the same track outlined in the 5 a.m. track, forecasting the storm will make landfall in West Palm as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds. The update said the storm is getting stronger, now with 110 mph winds.

The storm is currently moving northwest at 12 mph, expected to approach the Florida coast around 2 a.m. Monday.

In the 8 a.m. update, hurricane watches were also issued for the northwest Bahamas.

8am Dorian Update: Dorian is on the cusp of becoming a major hurricane. Winds have been bumped up to 110mph, just 1mph shy of Category 3 status.

Pressure is down. Dorian continues to strengthen. pic.twitter.com/h1aDIFoyYP — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 30, 2019

5 a.m. update FRIDAY: The latest track for Hurricane Dorian forecasts the storm making landfall near West Palm Beach around 2 a.m. Tuesday before inches its way up the Florida Peninsula dumping up to 2 feet of rain on areas of the state.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we have six days left to continue tracking Dorian, as its pace has slowed to a crawl.

"We'll be babysitting this for a long time," Shields said.

Shields said Central Florida can expect to start feeling impacts of the storm by late Sunday into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

At that pace, Shields said the storm will cause days and days of wind and rain across the state.

"This could be a historic storm for just how slow it is for Florida," Shields said.

He recommends all storm prep wrapping up by Saturday night, and for everyone to be where they plan to weather the storm by Sunday at sundown.

SUNDAY AT SUNDOWN.



That's when you need to be...where you need to be. @WFTV @BrianShieldsTV pic.twitter.com/VkobuYRwpU — Jamie Holmes (@JamieHolmesHQ) August 30, 2019

11 p.m. update THURSDAY: Dorian has now strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of 11 p.m. Thursday as it continues its path to Florida. Winds are currently reaching 105 miles per hour. Landfall is still expected for Florida late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

Dorian's Latest Track

11PM ADVISORY: Cat 2 storm now. Major Cat 4 nearing landfall late Monday (maybe early Tue AM) with huge winds/surge near SE Florida, and our east coast. Slowing down and turning north through Tuesday/Wednesday near/over us. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/Zc4IBeAg26 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 30, 2019

