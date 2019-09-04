0 LIVE UPDATES: Curfews lift, shelters close as Dorian's rain bands move north

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, still a Category 2 storm, is skirting the coast of Florida about 115 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville.

Dorian’s outermost rain bands were washing over inland and costal portions of Central Florida on Wednesday. Read live updates below:

2:15 p.m. update Wednesday: Hurricane Dorian is about 115 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville and is moving north-northwest at about 9 mph.

It remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds measured at 105 mph.

11:55 a.m. update Wednesday: The curfew in Volusia County has been lifted. All of the county's school shelters are also closed.

#breaking Volusia County curfew is lifted #HurricaneDorian — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 4, 2019

11:50 a.m. update Wednesday: Orange County mayor Jeff Demings said there were two deaths in Orange County related to Hurricane Dorian. He said both happened during preparations for the storm.

Mayor Demings says there were two hurricane related deaths in Orange County. Both people died while preparing for the hurricane @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6oTqKRgzUt — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 4, 2019

11:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporter Karen Parks said there are still dangerous waves pounding Flagler Beach as Hurricane Dorian continues northward up the Florida coast.

Dangerous pounding waves along Flagler Beach! Strong Winds! We are standing by for an press conference with Emergency Management at 12:45 for an update! #FLAGLERCO #WFTV pic.twitter.com/PCNVZUXYhC — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) September 4, 2019

11 a.m. update Wednesday: Power outage totals are improving across Central Florida. Here are the latest outage numbers:

Flagler -- 907

Volusia -- 1,815

Brevard -- 1,898

Orange -- 343

10:35 a.m. update Wednesday: All bridges spanning the intracoastal waterway in Volusia County have been cleared by FDOT and reopened. That includes both causeways into New Smyrna Beach have reopened.

BOTH CAUSEWAYS REOPENED IN NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Both North Causeway and South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach have been re-opened to traffic effective immediately. — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) September 4, 2019

Sept. 4, 10:25 a.m. #HurricaneDorian update:



All bridges spanning the Intracoastal Waterway in Volusia County have been cleared by FDOT and are now open. — Volusia EMER MGMT (@VCEmergencyInfo) September 4, 2019

10:25 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporters are on the coast surveying damage and flooding after Hurricane Dorian's outerbands come ashore.

Some of the other #HurricaneDorian damage we saw while driving around New Smyrna Beach. Thankful it wasn’t worse. pic.twitter.com/zBrTrSMm5c — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) September 4, 2019

We were here yesterday doing live reports. Today we returned and found water everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oulo6NA7OE — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 4, 2019

Beach erosion pics from this morning's assessment at Bonsteel Park @BrevardEOC Courtesy📸 : Brevard Natural Resources Management @WFTV pic.twitter.com/r33FWM7tNo — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 4, 2019

Minimal damage in #NSB Thsts what we are hearing and seeing all over #Volusia County at this point #HurricaneDorian https://t.co/TmYoyTzdfh — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 4, 2019

Brevard county workers have taped off the entrance where we have been live morning because of some damage. #wftv pic.twitter.com/sYKnejGeM1 — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) September 4, 2019

9:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Brevard evacuation orders have been lifted while utility workers continue to work to restore power across Central Florida.

9/4/19 | 8:50AM: Evacuation orders have been lifted. Use caution when traveling. Officials are working now to consolidate shelters. — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) September 4, 2019

BREAKING: New Smyrna Beach utility crews are working to replace a pole on 20th Ave. knocked down by the #HurricaneDorian winds. @wftv pic.twitter.com/yp9ARpMXFr — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) September 4, 2019

Power crews are hard at work all over #CentralFlorida with 1000s of households without electricity. We caught these 3 trucks on SR 528 heading towards @PortCanaveral. #HurricaneDorain2019 @OUCreliableone @DukeEnergy @insideFPL pic.twitter.com/MtBE9ta14b — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 4, 2019

8:35 a.m. update Wednesday: Orlando International Airport will reopen at noon Wednesday.

8:25 a.m. update Wednesday: All Universal Orlando Resort theme parks and CityWalk will open as regularly scheduled today.

8 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there's "a lot of good news" to share this morning as Hurricane Dorian's strongest winds have remained off shore.

He said aside from scattered power outage there have been no reports of major issues along the Central Florida coast.

If you are just waking up, we are in good shape! Dorian is pulling away and the winds have been behaving. Good news to pass along. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 4, 2019

Aside from scattered power outages, we have NO reports of any big issues along the Central Florida coast. Dorian continues to move away. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 4, 2019

The latest power outages numbers are:

Flagler -- 1,148

Volusia -- 2,077

Brevard -- 4,692

Orange -- 690

7:45 a.m. update Wednesday: Coastal bridges are starting to reopen across Central Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said all bridges and causeways are open.

The Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach is also back open.

In Volusia County, the North Causeway and South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach are closed, and the ISB and Seabreeze bridges have limited access.

7:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Crews worked to restore power in New Smyrna Beach early Wednesday. A few thousand homes lost power.

7 a.m. update Wednesday: Seminole County announced its shelters will close Wednesday at 1 p.m. The county's voluntary evacuation order has also been rescinded.

THIS MORNING: Seminole County shelters will close today by 1:00pm; the Voluntary Evacuation Order has been rescinded. pic.twitter.com/2TAZdelKJh — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) September 4, 2019

6:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there are a few other things bubbling up in the tropics, but that none of them are expected to impact Florida.

Yes, there are a lot of other things bubbling up in the tropics - which is typical for September. None have eyes for Florida. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 4, 2019

6:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 1,923

Flagler -- 2,241

Seminole -- 0

Volusia -- 2,192

Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

Lake -- 177

Marion -- 2

Orange -- 476

Polk -- 311

Seminole 117

Volusia -- 310

OUC is reporting minimal outages in Orlando with 12 people without power.

6 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporter Megan Cruz said the intercoastal in Flagler Beach is 2 feet above normal water levels and continuing to rise.

GOOD MORNING! From Flagler County: specifically beneath the bridge over the intercoastal. You can see and HEAR the strong winds/rain! Possible flooding is a concern - right now, @FlaglerEOC says the intercoastal is 2 feet above normal and still rising. #WFTV #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/hBXyz9DgUf — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) September 4, 2019

5:45 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 sports anchor Joe Kepner spotted utility crew repairing power lines in New Smyrna Beach.

Some people are going to wake up to no power because of #HurricaneDorian. Utility crews are out in New Smyrna Beach checking and fixing the lines. pic.twitter.com/OpKvbsOsGG — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) September 4, 2019

Here's the latest updates on power outages across Central Florida:

Flagler -- 2,241

Volusia -- 2,669

Brevard -- 1,930

Orange -- 518

5:20 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian is weakening as its eye churns 100 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach.

As of 5 a.m. the Category 2 storm has winds speeds of 105 mph.

Inland, Shields said Central Floridians are not experiencing any more wind and rain than in a normal afternoon storm. While the coast is experiencing some tropical storm-force winds.

"We are very thankful this morning," he said.

ALL ON TRACK! You are waking up to no surprises - and that's a good thing! Tropical storm gusts are along the coast. We are monitor coastal flooding/erosion. Inland...some breezy rain. On track! See you on 9! - Brian pic.twitter.com/H69PktrEn0 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 4, 2019

NO surprises this morning. ALL on track. ALL hurricane winds are well off shore. Tropical storm gusts along our coast. Monitoring coastal flooding. Thank you! - Brian pic.twitter.com/SQFlSw6icu — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 4, 2019

Hurricane Dorian looks a little more ragged as it spins just off our coastline. We will continue to see breezy to gusty conditions today, with scattered showers and storms. Hurricane Force winds WILL NOT impact Central FL, they will remain offshore. pic.twitter.com/LK0DWI9QbD — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 4, 2019

4:50 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa is urging driver to be cautious this morning on the roads. "It only takes a little bit of rain to hydroplane," she said.

So far roads have been clear. Click here to check traffic along your route.

4:25 a.m. update Wednesday: Power outages are continuing to rise in Brevard County.

Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 2,450

Flagler -- 926

Orange -- 0

Osceola -- 0

Seminole -- 6

Volusia -- 1,297

Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

Lake -- 82

Orange -- 454

Seminole -- 121

Volusia -- 213

4:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said "everything is on track" for Dorian as its hurricane force winds remain well offshore.

He said tropical storm force winds are kicking up along the coast as the system continues to weaken.

Bands of rain and wind are expected to move across Central Florida throughout the day Wednesday.

3:50 a.m. update Wednesday: All bridge in Volusia County are closed this morning. FDOT said they will remain closed until they are inspected and cleared to reopen.

Bridges won’t reopen until #HurricaneDorian is over and .@MyFDOT_CFL checks them all out first https://t.co/fNMfrmIrKu — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 4, 2019

3:24 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 1,963

Flagler -- 1,217

Volusia -- 1,788

Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

Lake -- 852

Orange -- 458

Seminole -- 197

Volusia -- 205

2:14 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has recorded the following outages from Central Florida counties:

Brevard -- 1,857

Flagler-- 1,198

Volusia -- 643

1:24 a.m. update Wednesday: The National Weather Service said a Flood Advisory is in effect for Lake, Volusia and Orange counties through 3 a.m. Up to two inches of rain has fallen with certain areas receiving three inches. Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Leesberg are some of the areas affected by minor flooding.

12:45 a.m. update Wednesday: A Twitter user captured a catfish swimming in a flooded street in Boynton Beach Monday.

A catfish was swimming in street flooding in Boynton Beach Sept 2, 2019 as Dorian was parked about 90miles east.



Un pez nadaba en una calle inundada en #BoyntonBeach tonBeach el 2 de sept de 2019 cuando #Dorian estaba estacionado a 90 millas al este.



Video @sierratucker111n pic.twitter.com/N6ajPb2FpL — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 4, 2019

12:21 a.m. update Wednesday: Severe beach erosion and coastal inundation expected in coastal areas of Volusia and Brevard County during the upcoming high tide.

Se espera erosión severa de la playa e inundación costera en los condados costeros de Volusia & Brevard durante la próxima marea alta, esta noche.

11: 05 p.m. update Tuesday: Some effects from Hurricane Dorian was felt in Volusia County. The City of DeLand posted an image on their Facebook page of a tree being knocked over near an Assisted Living Facility home in the 400 block of North McDonald Drive. There were no injuries reported.

