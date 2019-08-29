0 LIVE UPDATES: Dorian could rapidly intensify; Florida prepares for Cat. 4

Hurricane Dorian is continuing to develop and strengthen as it enters the Atlantic Ocean. Recent updates show the hurricane to reach Category 4 as it nears. Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches Florida's east coast.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian continues to move to the northwest at 13 mph. The strength has not changed is stays at 85 mph, still a Category 1 Hurricane. It is possible that Dorian will go through rapid intensification reaching category 4 hurricane status by Sunday with a Monday morning tentative landfall somewhere along the east Florida Coast.

Hurricane hunters did not find strengthening perhaps because the eye wall is going through a replacement cycle. There is plenty of time for Dorian to continue to intensify as there is low shear and very warm waters. Make sure you have your preparations done by Saturday evening. Tropical storm-force winds will start then.



8 a.m. update:

Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said there is no updated 8 a.m. track for Hurricane Dorian because there are no current hurricane watches or warnings in effect. The next advisory will come out at 11 a.m. Stay tuned to Channel 9 and WFTV.com for updates.

With no current watches or warnings in effect, there will be no 8am intermediate advisory on Dorian from the hurricane center.

The next full advisory will be at 11am.

Here is the 5am advisory from this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZbNSE0m1Nd — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 29, 2019

5 a.m. update:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm, continuing to strengthen as it tracks toward Florida eventually developing into a Category 3 storm.

>>> Download the WFTV news and weather apps for updates straight to your phone <<<

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while it's still too soon to know where it will make landfall, it's time to get prepared.

"The window of waiting and watching has closed. Folks need to prepare," Shields said.

Shields said Floridians can expect to feel the impacts of Dorian starting on Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

According to the 5 a.m. track, the storm will have winds reaching 125 mph when it approaches the Florida coast.

"No one is getting wiped off the map with this. But this is going to be a very powerful hurricane moving toward to Florida. Take comfort in knowing we have time to prepare," Shields said.

Tune in to Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.

TIME FOR ACTION: Make your hurricane preparations! There is still time for changes (let's hope!) but this storm will be so powerful, let's be safe. We need to get ready. Your safety is my #1 priority...that's why I am here. - Brian pic.twitter.com/1FBf4zcWer — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 29, 2019

*** START HURRICANE PREPARATIONS ***



The window of waiting has ended. We aren't going to mess around with this thing. Let's be safe and not sorry - and hope for changes! Thank you for being with us! I'm on Channel 9 now. - Brian pic.twitter.com/Y6WOzZCNmt — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 29, 2019

Melbourne 33% chance Hurricane Force winds on Sunday.@BrianShieldsTV urging those on the coast to board/shutter up. LIVE 5-9am with the latest track. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xZEhFmEqUI — Jamie Holmes (@JamieHolmesHQ) August 29, 2019

HELPFUL LINKS TO HELP YOU PREPARE:

​​

© 2019 Cox Media Group.