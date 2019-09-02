ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it churns in the Atlantic. Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air. Read live updates below:
4:20 a.m. update MONDAY: Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storm is currently moving only 1 mph over the Bahamas as it makes its way slowly toward Florida.
Hurricane Dorian moving 1 mph...westward as of 4am. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/c7EDZe4Amv— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 2, 2019
That's ONE mile per hour to the west! ONE. Still a Category 5 hurricane. #stormalert9 #Dorian practicamente estacionado, parqueado... UNA milla por hora. pic.twitter.com/14Pmr84HOk— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 2, 2019
11:55 p.m. update SUNDAY: Pets have already begun their evacuation from Hurricane Dorian, as over 70 dogs and cats from Florida were transported to Michigan late Sunday.
11:00 p.m. update SUNDAY: Dorian is barely moving over the northern Bahamas. Seems like its eye has been trying to go through eyewall replacement cycles which will lead for this storm to start to wobble and expand its wind field. At 11 p.m. the National Hurricane Center released their advisory stating that Dorian continues with powerful strength with 180 mph, and moving to the west at 6 mph.
Hurricane watch extended over coastal Flagler County up to St. Mary's River. Storm surge watch has also been extended northward, now over Flagler County to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.
11 p.m domingo actualización: Dorian apenas se mueve sobre el norte de Bahamas. Parece que ha estado tratando de pasar por ciclos de reemplazo de la pared del ojo que conducirán a que esta tormenta comience a tambalearse y expandir su campo de viento. A las 11 pm el Centro Nacional de Huracanes lanzó su aviso afirmando que Dorian continúa con una fuerza poderosa con 180 mph y avanzando hacia el oeste a 6 mph.
La vigilancia de huracanes se extendió sobre el condado costero de Flagler hasta el río St. Mary's. La vigilancia de marejada ciclónica también se ha extendido hacia el norte, ahora para la costa del condado Flagler a la desembocadura del río de Santa María.
