LIVE UPDATES: Dorian nears Category 5 status, set to track close to Florida's coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it churns in the Atlantic. Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air. Read live updates below:

5 a.m. update SUNDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian's 5 a.m. track has the storm moving very close to Florida's coast Monday into Tuesday.

Shields said the storm has not yet started to turn northward, making a direct hit to Florida still possible. He said the storm is currently less than 200 miles from the South Florida coast.

As the storm continues to churn as a nearly Category 5 storm with winds of 150 mph, Shields said it's important for all Central Floridians to have their hurricane prep finished today.

He said coastal county residents -- Flagler Volusia and Brevard -- should have their complete hurricane kit ready by the end of the day Sunday and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

For inland communities, he said Sunday should be an action day as residents prepare for potential tropical storm force winds or higher depending on Dorian's track.

"Entire counties- Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard- take those preparations today. Take no chances, coastal counties."- @BrianShieldsTV is talking #Dorian NOW on @WFTV. Inland counties should have hurricane kit ready. — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

11 p.m. update SATURDAY: Hurricane Dorian continues as a Category 4 storm. There was a slight drop in the pressure now to 940 millibars. Maximum sustained winds reached 150 mph, as the storm continues to move west at 8 mph.

Dorian's outer winds have started to affect the Bahamas. Dorian will continue to lose speed and it could come to a near stop Sunday, while hovering over the Bahamas.

The hurricane eye is still forecast to remain over water, but the track has shifted a bit west, toward Florida. There are likely to be several more shifts, in either direction, as Dorian becomes nearly stationary just to our east.

