LIVE UPDATES: Dorian remains a strong hurricane; could stall over the Bahamas on Sunday

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Sarah Wilson , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it churns in the Atlantic. Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air.

    2:00 p.m. update SATURDAY:

    Hurricane Dorian continues to be a major hurricane. Its wind speed is only 6 mph from becoming a Category 5 hurricane, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

    The system will continue to crawl during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, it could be stalled over the Bahamas.

    By Monday, the storm should start to turn north-northwest, Terry said. 

    As the system turns northward, the storm will go through several eyewall cycles, which means that the eye will wobble and could reform farther east or a bit more west.

    "Continue to be vigilant and don't let your guard down," digital meteorologist Irene Sans said. "We can breathe a bit better ... but be aware that we will be talking about this storm for about five more days and the suspense is only building."

    1:15 p.m. update SATURDAY: Orange County officials held a press conference Saturday updating residents on Hurricane Dorian.

    12:45 p.m. update SATURDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida is not yet in the clear from Hurricane Dorian. Tropical storm force winds are still possible across the area.

    11:30 a.m. update SATURDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida is in much better shape as Hurricane Dorian continues to track away from Florida's coast.

    11 a.m. update SATURDAY: The 11 a.m. track for Hurricane Dorian continues to put the storm tracking farther east.

    "That is good news, even along the coast," Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    He said the new track doesn't mean Florida is out of the woods, but the new forecast is good news compared to where the storm was tracking earlier in the week.

    Shields said coastal communities can continue to prepare for possible hurricane impacts, but that inland communities can "wait and see" for 24 hours to keep an eye on whether the track shifts again.

    The 11 a.m. track shows that the storm is continuing to strengthen, with winds of 150 mph as it moves west at 8 mph.

    9:15 a.m. update SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Saturday morning on Florida preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

    8 a.m. update SATURDAY: The 8 a.m. track continues to keep Dorian skirting the coast of Florida, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said that does not make a Florida landfall out of the question.

    While the latest tracks have been positive news for Central Florida, Shields said the cone for the storm is still wide and includes much of the Florida Peninsula.

    "We take no chances with something like this," Shields said.

    7 a.m. update SATURDAY: The National Weather Service tweeted Saturday morning a warning that serious conditions are possible along Florida's east coast.

    6:30 a.m. SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations in Florida at 9 a.m. Stay tuned to WFTV.com to watch him speak live.

    5 a.m. update SATURDAY: The updated 5 a.m. track takes Hurricane Dorian farther east, turning north before it hits the Florida coast.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while the track looks like good news for inland residents, it's still too early to know for sure where the storm will go. He said if the storm were to follow the forecasted track, it would still cause significant impacts to the coast.

    Shields said he recommends that coastal residents continue their storm prep and get ready to evacuate as needed. On the other hand, he said inland residents in Orange, Seminole, Lake Osceola, Sumter and Marion counties can pause their preparations for now while still staying vigilant.

    He said those inland residents should operate with a "wait and see" mentality over the next 24 hours.

    4:30 a.m. update SATURDAY: 

    11 pm. update FRIDAY: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 and continues to move west at 10 mph, although its track has shifted east. The storms will continue to navigate over very warm waters that will serve as fuel for the storm to continue to strengthen as it moves close toward Florida. Some of the most reliable models still place Dorian as a major category traveling northward over Florida.

