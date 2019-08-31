0 LIVE UPDATES: Dorian remains a strong hurricane; could stall over the Bahamas on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it churns in the Atlantic. Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air.

2:00 p.m. update SATURDAY:

Hurricane Dorian continues to be a major hurricane. Its wind speed is only 6 mph from becoming a Category 5 hurricane, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The system will continue to crawl during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, it could be stalled over the Bahamas.

By Monday, the storm should start to turn north-northwest, Terry said.

As the system turns northward, the storm will go through several eyewall cycles, which means that the eye will wobble and could reform farther east or a bit more west.

"Continue to be vigilant and don't let your guard down," digital meteorologist Irene Sans said. "We can breathe a bit better ... but be aware that we will be talking about this storm for about five more days and the suspense is only building."

There's still a chance to have TS-force winds near Metro Orlando to E. The coast could still experience hurricane-force winds. #Dorian is moving W, right now, intensifying, but Sunday we'll see the eye wobble & reform (possible in different spots) as it moves north. pic.twitter.com/sTt5OobDDc — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 31, 2019

1:15 p.m. update SATURDAY: Orange County officials held a press conference Saturday updating residents on Hurricane Dorian.

12:45 p.m. update SATURDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida is not yet in the clear from Hurricane Dorian. Tropical storm force winds are still possible across the area.

This is the chance of tropical storm force winds (39mph+). This is why the coast needs to go at it, finishing preps. Inland, we watch for 24 hours and depending on the track, we may need more action tomorrow. Lots to watch with this beast! pic.twitter.com/pIHJKr4ccZ — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

Any rumors about "all clear" are ALL WRONG. We've had good news, but we need more! — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

11:30 a.m. update SATURDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida is in much better shape as Hurricane Dorian continues to track away from Florida's coast.

Stay vigilant for ANY changes. This is almost a category 5. Any wobbles or MORE changes, can mean a different scenario plays out. NEVER take your eye off the ball! pic.twitter.com/coT2AJcjbQ — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

Having time on our side is paying off. That always allowed for more changes. But we stay vigilant, and be thankful for this better news! More here: https://t.co/WoAB4OBE0V pic.twitter.com/Zd9rEWTNts — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

1.) COAST: Prepare for the *possibility* of tropical storm conditions. So long there are no wobbles and this track holds, we are in MUCH better shape.



2.) INLAND: "Wait and see" mode continues. Do NOT board up. This is excellent news. On this current track, we'd be good. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

11 a.m. update SATURDAY: The 11 a.m. track for Hurricane Dorian continues to put the storm tracking farther east.

"That is good news, even along the coast," Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

He said the new track doesn't mean Florida is out of the woods, but the new forecast is good news compared to where the storm was tracking earlier in the week.

Shields said coastal communities can continue to prepare for possible hurricane impacts, but that inland communities can "wait and see" for 24 hours to keep an eye on whether the track shifts again.

The 11 a.m. track shows that the storm is continuing to strengthen, with winds of 150 mph as it moves west at 8 mph.

The 11am Dorian advisory is in. The track again has shifted east. The models continue to pick on Dorian slowing down and finding an escape route with a hard turn right.

In fact, Dorian has slowed from 11mph to 8mph over the last 3 hours, and that trend is expected to continue. pic.twitter.com/8EKohtJ9Vo — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 31, 2019

9:15 a.m. update SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Saturday morning on Florida preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

Although the path of #Dorian has shifted, the entire East Coast is still vulnerable to significant impacts. Residents in East Coast counties should continue to monitor local reports and stay vigilant. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 31, 2019

Same message from @RonDeSantisFL as what I have been preaching. Stay vigilant. There HAS been good news. But a "bump" one way or another dramatically can change things. https://t.co/WoAB4OBE0V — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

8 a.m. update SATURDAY: The 8 a.m. track continues to keep Dorian skirting the coast of Florida, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said that does not make a Florida landfall out of the question.

While the latest tracks have been positive news for Central Florida, Shields said the cone for the storm is still wide and includes much of the Florida Peninsula.

"We take no chances with something like this," Shields said.

COAST: Full-throttle hurricane preparations. Prepare for evacuations (Flagler, Volusia, & Brevard Counties). A life-threatening storm surge is possible. Live on Channel 9. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

INLAND: Stay vigilant, but we are in a “wait and see” mode for the next 24 hours. This is NOT a "stand down" but a "wait and see" window.(Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Sumter, Marion, Polk). On 9 now. — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 31, 2019

7 a.m. update SATURDAY: The National Weather Service tweeted Saturday morning a warning that serious conditions are possible along Florida's east coast.

7am 8/31 |



Major Hurricane Dorian is a powerful & dangerous storm forecast to approach the east central FL coast Mon-Tue. Life-threatening impacts, (extreme winds, storm surge & flooding rain) remain a concern, especially for locations at the coast. ALL should be vigilant! pic.twitter.com/6ZjMAt6LQq — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 31, 2019

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations in Florida at 9 a.m. Stay tuned to WFTV.com to watch him speak live.

In preparation for #Dorian— @MCO is set to shut down operations on Monday. @jfernandezwftv is there this morning, tracking potential travel impacts—> pic.twitter.com/jt6QKiVHbs — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

Great info here from @BrianShieldsTV about what we can expect day by day--> pic.twitter.com/oYlx6UrV70 — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

#HurricaneDorian still a Cat-4 (max winds 140mph) slight strengthening is expected today.

Storm has shifted EAST, is moving WNW at 12mph.

Miami, FL is out of the cone.

Charleston, SC is now in now within the cone. pic.twitter.com/DjwZrhAOqo — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 31, 2019

5 a.m. update SATURDAY: The updated 5 a.m. track takes Hurricane Dorian farther east, turning north before it hits the Florida coast.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while the track looks like good news for inland residents, it's still too early to know for sure where the storm will go. He said if the storm were to follow the forecasted track, it would still cause significant impacts to the coast.

Shields said he recommends that coastal residents continue their storm prep and get ready to evacuate as needed. On the other hand, he said inland residents in Orange, Seminole, Lake Osceola, Sumter and Marion counties can pause their preparations for now while still staying vigilant.

He said those inland residents should operate with a "wait and see" mentality over the next 24 hours.

4:30 a.m. update SATURDAY:

“This is looking like a Matthew.”- @BrianShieldsTV says #Dorian track has changed in the last 24 hours, changing the impacts we will see in Central Florida. Team coverage starts at 5 on @wftv with @NAlvarezWFTV @JamieHolmesHQ @QMcCrayWFTV @jfernandezwftv — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

11 pm. update FRIDAY: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 and continues to move west at 10 mph, although its track has shifted east. The storms will continue to navigate over very warm waters that will serve as fuel for the storm to continue to strengthen as it moves close toward Florida. Some of the most reliable models still place Dorian as a major category traveling northward over Florida.

11pm Dorian: Cat 4, pressure dropping fast! Dangerous winds over 150mph over the weekend, moving VERY close to our coast by early next week. #eyeontropics. pic.twitter.com/hVQFt2EVnN — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 31, 2019

