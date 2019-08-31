  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest track shifts Dorian east, stays steady as Category 4 storm

    By: Sarah Wilson , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian reached Category 4 status Friday as it continues to slowly track toward Florida.

    Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air.

    6:30 a.m. SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations in Florida at 9 a.m. Stay tuned to WFTV.com to watch him speak live.

    5 a.m. update SATURDAY: The updated 5 a.m. track takes Hurricane Dorian farther east, turning north before it hits the Florida coast.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while the track looks like good news for inland residents, it's still too early to know for sure where the storm will go. He said if the storm were to follow the forecasted track, it would still cause significant impacts to the coast.

    Shields said he recommends that coastal residents continue their storm prep and get ready to evacuate as needed. On the other hand, he said inland residents in Orange, Seminole, Lake Osceola, Sumter and Marion counties can pause their preparations for now while still staying vigilant.

    He said those inland residents should operate with a "wait and see" mentality over the next 24 hours.

    4:30 a.m. update SATURDAY: 

    11 pm. update FRIDAY: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 and continues to move west at 10 mph, although its track has shifted east. The storms will continue to navigate over very warm waters that will serve as fuel for the storm to continue to strengthen as it moves close toward Florida. Some of the most reliable models still place Dorian as a major category traveling northward over Florida.

