0 LIVE UPDATES: Latest track shifts Dorian east, stays steady as Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian reached Category 4 status Friday as it continues to slowly track toward Florida.

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations in Florida at 9 a.m. Stay tuned to WFTV.com to watch him speak live.

In preparation for #Dorian— @MCO is set to shut down operations on Monday. @jfernandezwftv is there this morning, tracking potential travel impacts—> pic.twitter.com/jt6QKiVHbs — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

Great info here from @BrianShieldsTV about what we can expect day by day--> pic.twitter.com/oYlx6UrV70 — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

#HurricaneDorian still a Cat-4 (max winds 140mph) slight strengthening is expected today.

Storm has shifted EAST, is moving WNW at 12mph.

Miami, FL is out of the cone.

Charleston, SC is now in now within the cone. pic.twitter.com/DjwZrhAOqo — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 31, 2019

5 a.m. update SATURDAY: The updated 5 a.m. track takes Hurricane Dorian farther east, turning north before it hits the Florida coast.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while the track looks like good news for inland residents, it's still too early to know for sure where the storm will go. He said if the storm were to follow the forecasted track, it would still cause significant impacts to the coast.

Shields said he recommends that coastal residents continue their storm prep and get ready to evacuate as needed. On the other hand, he said inland residents in Orange, Seminole, Lake Osceola, Sumter and Marion counties can pause their preparations for now while still staying vigilant.

He said those inland residents should operate with a "wait and see" mentality over the next 24 hours.

4:30 a.m. update SATURDAY:

"This is looking like a Matthew."- @BrianShieldsTV says #Dorian track has changed in the last 24 hours, changing the impacts we will see in Central Florida. Team coverage starts at 5 on @wftv with @NAlvarezWFTV @JamieHolmesHQ @QMcCrayWFTV @jfernandezwftv — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 31, 2019

11 pm. update FRIDAY: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 and continues to move west at 10 mph, although its track has shifted east. The storms will continue to navigate over very warm waters that will serve as fuel for the storm to continue to strengthen as it moves close toward Florida. Some of the most reliable models still place Dorian as a major category traveling northward over Florida.

11pm Dorian: Cat 4, pressure dropping fast! Dangerous winds over 150mph over the weekend, moving VERY close to our coast by early next week. #eyeontropics. pic.twitter.com/hVQFt2EVnN — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 31, 2019

