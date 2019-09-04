  • LIVE UPDATES: FDOT announces reinstatement of toll roads following Hurricane Dorian

    By: Christopher Boyce , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, still a Category 2 storm, is skirting the coast of Florida about 115 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville.

    Dorian’s outermost rain bands were washing over inland and costal portions of Central Florida on Wednesday. Read live updates below:

    3:49 p.m. update Wednesday: The Florida Department of Transportation announced that Florida's Turnpike Enterprise will resume toll collections on roads that suspended tolls ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The following tolls are expected to be reinstated Thursday at 12:01 a.m.:

    • Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike (State Road 821)
    • I-95 Express Lanes
    • I-595 Express Lanes
    • I-75 Express Lanes
    • Alligator Alley

     

    The following tolls are expected to resume collection on Friday at 12:01 a.m.:

    • The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91)
    • Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)
    • Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)
    • State Road 417
    • State Road 429

     

    The Central Florida Expressway authority will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on these roads:

    • State Road 408
    • State Road 414
    • State Road 451
    • State Road 453
    • State Road 538
    • State Road 551

    3:25 p.m. update Wednesday: Officials with Stetson University expect the school to reopen Thursday with classes resuming Friday.

    2:15 p.m. update Wednesday: Hurricane Dorian is about 115 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville and is moving north-northwest at about 9 mph.

    It remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds measured at 105 mph.

    11:55 a.m. update Wednesday: The curfew in Volusia County has been lifted. All of the county's school shelters are also closed.

    11:50 a.m. update Wednesday: Orange County mayor Jeff Demings said there were two deaths in Orange County related to Hurricane Dorian. He said both happened during preparations for the storm.

    11:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporter Karen Parks said there are still dangerous waves pounding Flagler Beach as Hurricane Dorian continues northward up the Florida coast.

    11 a.m. update Wednesday: Power outage totals are improving across Central Florida. Here are the latest outage numbers:

    • Flagler -- 907
    • Volusia -- 1,815
    • Brevard -- 1,898
    • Orange -- 343

    10:35 a.m. update Wednesday: All bridges spanning the intracoastal waterway in Volusia County have been cleared by FDOT and reopened. That includes both causeways into New Smyrna Beach have reopened.

    10:25 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporters are on the coast surveying damage and flooding after Hurricane Dorian's outerbands come ashore.

    9:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Brevard evacuation orders have been lifted while utility workers continue to work to restore power across Central Florida.

    8:35 a.m. update Wednesday: Orlando International Airport will reopen at noon Wednesday.

    8:25 a.m. update Wednesday: All Universal Orlando Resort theme parks and CityWalk will open as regularly scheduled today.

    8 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there's "a lot of good news" to share this morning as Hurricane Dorian's strongest winds have remained off shore.

    He said aside from scattered power outage there have been no reports of major issues along the Central Florida coast.

    The latest power outages numbers are:

    • Flagler -- 1,148
    • Volusia -- 2,077
    • Brevard -- 4,692
    • Orange -- 690

    7:45 a.m. update Wednesday: Coastal bridges are starting to reopen across Central Florida. 

    The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said all bridges and causeways are open.

    The Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach is also back open.

    In Volusia County, the North Causeway and South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach are closed, and the ISB and Seabreeze bridges have limited access.

    7:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Crews worked to restore power in New Smyrna Beach early Wednesday. A few thousand homes lost power.

    7 a.m. update Wednesday: Seminole County announced its shelters will close Wednesday at 1 p.m. The county's voluntary evacuation order has also been rescinded.

    6:30 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there are a few other things bubbling up in the tropics, but that none of them are expected to impact Florida.

    6:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

    • Brevard -- 1,923
    • Flagler -- 2,241
    • Seminole -- 0
    • Volusia -- 2,192

    Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

    • Lake -- 177
    • Marion -- 2
    • Orange -- 476
    • Polk -- 311
    • Seminole 117
    • Volusia -- 310

    OUC is reporting minimal outages in Orlando with 12 people without power.

    6 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 reporter Megan Cruz said the intercoastal in Flagler Beach is 2 feet above normal water levels and continuing to rise.

    5:45 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 sports anchor Joe Kepner spotted utility crew repairing power lines in New Smyrna Beach.

    Here's the latest updates on power outages across Central Florida:

    • Flagler -- 2,241
    • Volusia -- 2,669
    • Brevard -- 1,930
    • Orange -- 518

    5:20 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian is weakening as its eye churns 100 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach.

    As of 5 a.m. the Category 2 storm has winds speeds of 105 mph.

    Inland, Shields said Central Floridians are not experiencing any more wind and rain than in a normal afternoon storm. While the coast is experiencing some tropical storm-force winds.

    "We are very thankful this morning," he said.

    4:50 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa is urging driver to be cautious this morning on the roads. "It only takes a little bit of rain to hydroplane," she said.

    So far roads have been clear. Click here to check traffic along your route.

    4:25 a.m. update Wednesday: Power outages are continuing to rise in Brevard County.

    Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

    • Brevard -- 2,450
    • Flagler -- 926
    • Orange -- 0
    • Osceola -- 0
    • Seminole -- 6              
    • Volusia -- 1,297

    Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

    • Lake -- 82
    • Orange -- 454
    • Seminole -- 121
    • Volusia -- 213

    4:15 a.m. update Wednesday: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said "everything is on track" for Dorian as its hurricane force winds remain well offshore.

    He said tropical storm force winds are kicking up along the coast as the system continues to weaken.

    Bands of rain and wind are expected to move across Central Florida throughout the day Wednesday.

    3:50 a.m. update Wednesday: All bridge in Volusia County are closed this morning. FDOT said they will remain closed until they are inspected and cleared to reopen.

    3:24 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has updated their reported outages in the following Central Florida counties:

    • Brevard -- 1,963
    • Flagler -- 1,217
    • Volusia -- 1,788

    Duke Energy reported the following counties with the number of customers without power:

    • Lake -- 852
    • Orange -- 458
    • Seminole -- 197
    • Volusia -- 205

    2:14 a.m. update Wednesday: Florida Power & Light has recorded the following outages from Central Florida counties:

    • Brevard -- 1,857
    • Flagler-- 1,198
    • Volusia -- 643

    1:24 a.m. update Wednesday: The National Weather Service said a Flood Advisory is in effect for Lake, Volusia and Orange counties through 3 a.m. Up to two inches of rain has fallen with certain areas receiving three inches. Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Leesberg are some of the areas affected by minor flooding.

    12:45 a.m. update Wednesday: A Twitter user captured a catfish swimming in a flooded street in Boynton Beach Monday.

     

     

    12:21 a.m. update Wednesday: Severe beach erosion and coastal inundation expected in coastal areas of Volusia and Brevard County during the upcoming high tide.

    Se espera erosión severa de la playa e inundación costera en los condados costeros de Volusia & Brevard durante la próxima marea alta, esta noche.

    11: 05 p.m. update Tuesday: Some effects from Hurricane Dorian was felt in Volusia County. The City of DeLand posted an image on their Facebook page of a tree being knocked over near an Assisted Living Facility home in the 400 block of North McDonald Drive. There were no injuries reported.

