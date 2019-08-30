LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Dorian reaches Cat. 2, strengthens as it tracks toward Florida

Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, is continuing to strengthen as it tracks toward Florida, forecast to become a major Category 4 as it nears the coast. Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches the Florida Peninsula.
11 p.m. update: Dorian has now strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of 11 p.m. Thursday as it continues its path to Florida. Winds are currently reaching 105 miles per hour. Landfall is still expected for Florida late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
Latest watch and warnings in effect
