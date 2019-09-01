0 LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Dorian's strength as it makes landfall in Bahamas ties 1935 record

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it churns in the Atlantic. Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking the storm live online and on-air. Read live updates below:

3 p.m. update SUNDAY:

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco island in the Bahamas at 185 mph.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, which ravaged the Florida Keys.

Dorian's maximum sustained winds stand at a monstrous 185 mph, with higher gusts.

The storm is moving west at 7 mph and its center is about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard county line.

Hurricane conditions are possible for Central Florida's coastal counties by Tuesday, Terry said.

"Our local impacts will depend on three things -- the eventual track, the intensity (probably still a Category 4 nearby) and how big the eye of the storm gets," he said. "(There are) lots of things to monitor very closely as the hurricane watches and later warnings are likely to spread up our east coast."

Dorian now ties 1935 Florida Keys Labor Day hurricane as strongest to make landfall in Atlantic. Hurricane conditions are possible along our immediate east coast Tuesday. Live today on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/EY3lVrk2Xd — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 1, 2019

1 p.m. update SUNDAY:

Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in the Bahamas. Its winds have reached 185 mph, said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

Volusia County is expected to make mandatory evacuations for beach side, mobile homes, and low-lying areas 10 a.m. Monday.

Hurricane #Dorian gets even stronger, winds now 185mph pic.twitter.com/sAEGG6dahk — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 1, 2019

1245pm Update: Hurricane #Dorian makes landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos. 185 mph maximum sustained winds AND gusts over 220 mph! pic.twitter.com/XYc9i5O8II — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 1, 2019

12:45 p.m. update SUNDAY: Channel 9 has compiled a list of counties who are suspending garbage collection services beginning on Tuesday. See the list here.

12:30 p.m. update SUNDAY: Communities across Central Florida are continuing to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

A senior living center in Kissimmee is evacuating its residents ahead of #Dorian. @jfernandezwftv is there—> pic.twitter.com/ZRF7k2pnIy — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

Power crews from across the country are on standby in Volusia County. @JDealWFTV got an inside look at how they’re preparing for #Dorian—> pic.twitter.com/d3LwMPRBo7 — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

11 a.m. update SUNDAY: According to the latest updated track, Brevard County is now under a hurricane watch as Dorian winds have reached 180 mph.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions (winds greater than 74 mph, high waves, rain, ect.) are possible within the next 48 hours.

Steps to take:

1. Review your evacuation route(s) and listen to local officials.

2. Review the items in your disaster supply kit and add items to meet the household needs for children, parents, individuals or other access and functional needs or pets.

Dorian is the strongest hurricane on record for the Bahamas, said meteorologist Brian Shields. Continue your hurricane preparations.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain an extremely strong Category 5 hurricane.

A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for Brevard County. This was expected. Prepare for evacuations if you are in an evacuation zone. Thank you. - Brian pic.twitter.com/kqND3r6xb3 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 1, 2019

10:30 a.m. update SUNDAY:

Uber is offering free round trip rides, up to $20 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. ​​​​​Read more information here.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida is opening their doors as a temporary emergency shelter beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE - SHELTER OPENING TIME CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/HyMgC9zJob — cfl_homeless (@cfl_homeless) September 1, 2019

9:55 a.m. update SUNDAY: An updated track from just before 10 a.m. shows that Dorian has strengthened again now with 175 mph winds as it moves 8 mph west toward Florida's east coast.

The storm is forecast to reach the Bahamas later today.

We continue to track an extremely powerful storm, CAT 5 with winds reaching 175mph. #Dorian will be moving into the Bahamas later today. pic.twitter.com/slCvKwxxnV — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 1, 2019

Hurricane #Dorian is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm, with sustained winds of 175 mph. If you live along the East Coast, please be prepared, gather your supplies and be ready to evacuate if ordered. https://t.co/oTaiBuztg0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 1, 2019

9:30 a.m. update SUNDAY: Orlando Sanford International Airport announced Sunday that the airport will remain open until further notice. The airport previously announced that it will be closed at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, but changed those plans due to changes in the storm's track.

8:55 a.m. update SUNDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said a Category 5 storm like Dorian is rare.

Dorian is now a rare Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph! pic.twitter.com/yllrteZxgQ — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 1, 2019

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storm's eyewall is about to hit the Abaco Islands before it continues on toward Florida.

Dorian's Category 5, 160 mph eyewall about to hit the Abaco Islands....then Dorian to track close to our East Central #Florida coast. pic.twitter.com/40iAMbhaiN — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 1, 2019

8 a.m. update SUNDAY: Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm according to the 8 a.m. track.

“This is a monster of a storm,” Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

With a storm of this size and strength so close to the state, Shields said it is time to finish preparations in case the storm tracks closer to the coast.

“I’m not messing around with a storm this large and this powerful,” he said.

The storm now has winds up to 160 mph as it moves 8 mph west.

#BREAKING- #Dorian is now a Category 5 storm. @BrianShieldsTV is in Severe Weather Center 9 with the latest NOW on @WFTV. — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

6:25 a.m. update SUNDAY: Preparations are continuing across Central Florida as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic.

Talk about #FloridaProblems.



What @Gatorland is doing to prepare its animals ahead of #Dorian... and why they don’t have to do much to help the gators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/E7JPWr0B5e — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

A1A in Flagler County is still in need of repairs after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. @jfernandezwftv is LIVE there this morning as we watch #Dorian—> pic.twitter.com/vtu2HbI8bg — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

Volusia needs to continue to prepare for #Dorian— @JDealWFTV is there LIVE this morning—> pic.twitter.com/RQnllW2qzT — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

5:45 a.m. update SUNDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields is giving county-by-county preparation plans on Eyewitness News This Morning.

COASTAL COUNTIES (Not just "on the sand") ~ Flagler, Volusia, & Brevard: Have hurricane preparations done by today! Be ready for evacuations if necessary. Take this extremely seriously! — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 1, 2019

INLAND COUNTIES ~ Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Polk: Prepare for tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph+). This means have your full hurricane kits ready and prepare your home. Have your preparations done by Monday morning. Stay vigilant. This can shift! — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 1, 2019

5 a.m. update SUNDAY: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian's 5 a.m. track has the storm moving very close to Florida's coast Monday into Tuesday.

Shields said the storm has not yet started to turn northward, making a direct hit to Florida still possible. He said the storm is currently less than 200 miles from the South Florida coast.

As the storm continues to churn as a nearly Category 5 storm with winds of 150 mph, Shields said it's important for all Central Floridians to have their hurricane prep finished today.

He said coastal county residents -- Flagler Volusia and Brevard -- should have their complete hurricane kit ready by the end of the day Sunday and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

For inland communities, he said Sunday should be an action day as residents prepare for potential tropical storm force winds or higher depending on Dorian's track.

"Entire counties- Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard- take those preparations today. Take no chances, coastal counties."- @BrianShieldsTV is talking #Dorian NOW on @WFTV. Inland counties should have hurricane kit ready. — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 1, 2019

11 p.m. update SATURDAY: Hurricane Dorian continues as a Category 4 storm. There was a slight drop in the pressure now to 940 millibars. Maximum sustained winds reached 150 mph, as the storm continues to move west at 8 mph.

Dorian's outer winds have started to affect the Bahamas. Dorian will continue to lose speed and it could come to a near stop Sunday, while hovering over the Bahamas.

The hurricane eye is still forecast to remain over water, but the track has shifted a bit west, toward Florida. There are likely to be several more shifts, in either direction, as Dorian becomes nearly stationary just to our east.

