LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Dorian strengthening as it enters warm waters, tracks toward Florida

Hurricane Dorian is continuing to develop and strengthen as it enters the Atlantic Ocean. Recent updates show the storm's eye is becoming more defined as it tracks toward the Florida Peninsula. Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches Florida's east coast.
5 a.m. update:
Related Headlines
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm, continuing to strengthen as it tracks toward Florida eventually developing into a Category 3 storm.
>>> Download the WFTV news and weather apps for updates straight to your phone <<<
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while it's still too soon to know where it will make landfall, it's time to get prepared.
"The window of waiting and watching has closed. Folks need to prepare," Shields said.
Shields said Floridians can expect to feel the impacts of Dorian starting on Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.
According to the 5 a.m. track, the storm will have winds reaching 125 mph when it approaches the Florida coast.
Tune in to Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.
Melbourne 33% chance Hurricane Force winds on Sunday.@BrianShieldsTV urging those on the coast to board/shutter up. LIVE 5-9am with the latest track. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xZEhFmEqUI— Jamie Holmes (@JamieHolmesHQ) August 29, 2019
HELPFUL LINKS TO HELP YOU PREPARE:
- Are you storm ready? Here's when, where you can get sandbags filled
- Stay informed during a storm: Emergency Operations Centers in Central Florida
- Orlando pet adoption service offering free microchipping in advance of Hurricane Dorian
- New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}