LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Dorian strengthening as it enters warm waters, tracks toward Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    Hurricane Dorian is continuing to develop and strengthen as it enters the Atlantic Ocean. Recent updates show the storm's eye is becoming more defined as it tracks toward the Florida Peninsula. Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches Florida's east coast.

    5 a.m. update:

    The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm, continuing to strengthen as it tracks toward Florida eventually developing into a Category 3 storm.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said while it's still too soon to know where it will make landfall, it's time to get prepared.

    "The window of waiting and watching has closed. Folks need to prepare," Shields said.

    Shields said Floridians can expect to feel the impacts of Dorian starting on Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

    According to the 5 a.m. track, the storm will have winds reaching 125 mph when it approaches the Florida coast.

