LIVE UPDATES: Latest track keeps Dorian off shore bringing tropical storm conditions to the coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm and it continues to be stationary over the Bahamas with winds that have decreased to 120 mph. Dorian is expected to start moving again later on Tuesday to the north and stay between 60 to 70 miles from the east Central Florida coast.
4:30 a.m. update: Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Dorian's track is now off shore.
He said that track means the storm should bring tropical storm conditions to the Florida coast.
Coastal flooding remains a concern, as well as storm surge and beach erosion problems.
1:30 a.m. update TUESDAY: Dorian continues to weaken, but remains a powerful hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are now at 125 mph, making it a Category 3 Hurricane. It will continue to gradually weaken. It is still stationary over the northern Bahamas.
1:30 a.m. actualizacion: Dorian ahora tiene vientos de 125 mph lo cual lo hace un huracán categoría 3 y continuará debilitandose, poco a poco. Resumirá su movimiento hoy martes. Aun continúa estacionado sobre la porción norte de las Bahamas.
Para más información en español visite: VIGILANDO DORIAN
