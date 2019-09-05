LIVE UPDATES: Some public school classes, trash pick up resuming after Dorian Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian regained strength Wednesday evening becoming a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters warned Dorian could bring life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds to portions of the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to hold a press conference Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. to provide updates on Hurricane Dorian. Read live updates below:
7:15 a.m. Thursday: The coast was treated to a beautiful post-storm sunrise this morning. In case you slept though it, here's video from Port Canaveral as cruise ships were returning after Hurricane Dorian extended their sailings.
6:30 a.m. Thursday: Cruise ships are returning to Port Canaveral Thursday morning after their sailings were extended due to Hurricane Dorian. Click here to read more.
RIGHT NOW: Disney Dream heading into @PortCanaveral after spending extra days at sea as #HurricaneDorain passed. Five more ships heading into port this morning. We're live with the arrivals all morning 5AM-9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SRDagOeT4f— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 5, 2019
5 a.m. Thursday: Click here to see which schools are going back to class today, and click here to find out when your county or city's garbage pick up will resume.
This morning, Solid Waste collection resumes. Recycling collection will move to the weekend and then it's back to regular collection days next week. pic.twitter.com/5uuiznFbnr— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) September 5, 2019
10:05 p.m. Wednesday: At least 20 people have died in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, according to an estimate from the Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands.
WATCH: A recap of Hurricane Dorian's impact on Central Florida:
