  • LIVE UPDATES: Some public school classes, trash pick up resuming after Dorian Thursday

    By: Christopher Boyce , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian regained strength Wednesday evening becoming a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters warned Dorian could bring life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds to portions of the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to hold a press conference Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. to provide updates on Hurricane Dorian. Read live updates below:

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    7:15 a.m. Thursday: The coast was treated to a beautiful post-storm sunrise this morning. In case you slept though it, here's video from Port Canaveral as cruise ships were returning after Hurricane Dorian extended their sailings.

    6:30 a.m. Thursday: Cruise ships are returning to Port Canaveral Thursday morning after their sailings were extended due to Hurricane Dorian. Click here to read more.

    5 a.m. Thursday: Click here to see which schools are going back to class today, and click here to find out when your county or city's garbage pick up will resume.

    10:05 p.m. Wednesday: At least 20 people have died in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, according to an estimate from the Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands.

    WATCH: A recap of Hurricane Dorian's impact on Central Florida:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories