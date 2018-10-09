0 Michael reaches Major Category 3, devastating damage forecast for Florida Panhandle

Major Category 3 Hurricane Michael aims at the Florida Panhandle. The Gulf of Mexico waters are very warm serving as fuel for the system to intensify.

Devastating damage expected in the Florida Panhandle, with minimal and indirect effects expected in Central Florida.



>>Scroll down for local and state impacts <

Download: Free WFTV weather app for more information about the tropics

See the latest: Watch & warnings

MICHAEL'S LATEST TRACK

5 p.m. update:

Hurricane Michael reaches major category 3, with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph as it continues to move north at 12 mph. The eye, which was better visible earlier this afternoon has started to become a bit more occluded, but this could be a sign of rebuilding and restructuring. Michael still has not reached its peak, the forecast calls for its peak to be at 125 mph at some point tonight or overnight into Wednesday.

TIMING AND TRACK

Speed is expected to remain similar, at about 12 mph, slightly shifting to the north-northwest as it rides in the periphery of the Bermuda High located over the Atlantic Ocean. By Wednesday afternoon, Michael will be approaching the Florida Panhandle and under the current track and speed it is forecast to make landfall near Panama City shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eye On The Tropics

Once Michael makes landfall it will speed up to the northeast as it gets picked up by a trough which will take it out to the Atlantic Ocean Thursday evening.

IMPACTS

Central Florida: Periods of heavy rains could lead to some isolated flooding across Central Florida, especially in parts where rain bands become more persistent. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, higher amounts west of I-4 through the West Coast. Breezy to windy conditions are expected to start Tuesday and continue through late Wednesday. Wind will be mainly from the east gusting up to 25 mph Tuesday, then shifting from the southeast Wednesday and mainly from the south on Thursday. Gusts will remain between 25-30 mph.

Scattered storms could be passing over Central Florida, some could have some rotation. The higher threat for tornado development is from Marion County northward. Overall minor impacts associated with Michael are possible across Central Florida.

... And to be extra clear the percentages, chances of having Tropical Storm force winds have decreased greatly since Monday's forecast. https://t.co/bbxwZWDoZY — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) October 9, 2018

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

If you have loose objects in your patio, yard or balcony, it's a good time to bring those indoors.



Florida Panhandle: Michael will bring destructive wind and heavy widespread rain across northern Florida. The most catastrophic threat is storm surge. It could reach 9 to 12 feet from Panama City to Apalachicola, or east of Michael's center. Residents along the coast of northern Florida, from the Big Bend westward, should adhere to officials' orders. Damaging sustained winds (hurricane force winds) will be impacting well beyond the coastline, including Georgia and Alabama as Michael moves over land. Widespread power outages, possibly for days to weeks, are expected across northern Florida, major damage to houses' roofs or their removal, trees will be snapped or uprooted,

Georgia and the Carolinas: Michael will be traveling fast over Georgia and the Carolinas, still heavy rain is expected which could lead to some flash flooding, especially over already saturated areas. Hurricane force winds will be ending, but still expect at least 39 mph winds as Michael rushes toward the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

See the latest: Watch & warnings

11 a.m. update

Hurricane Michael's track toward the Florida Panhandle remains steady and the Category 2 storm is getting stronger, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

Again, NO track change. Michael will impact the Panhandle of Florida with hurricane conditions. I do NOT expect any crazy changes to this track. Michael, unfortunately, continues to get stronger and stronger! pic.twitter.com/0RT1Ml0p8d — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 9, 2018

The National Hurricane Center said Michael had top sustained winds of 110 mph, which is below the threshold for a "major" hurricane. Forecasters said they still expect Michael to get stronger and will bring a powerful storm surge.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida's Panhandle or Big Bend on Wednesday before crossing Georgia and the Carolinas as a weaker storm.

The storm's effects will be felt far from the eye of the hurricane. Forecasters said Michael's storm winds stretched 370 miles across, with hurricane-strength winds extending up to 35 miles from the center.

>>Scroll down for local and state impacts <

8:00 a.m. update

Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen and all signs are showing that it will continue to do so as it nears the Florida Panhandle.

Maximum sustained winds are up to 100 mph and the storm will likely become a major Category 3 hurricane by late tonight or early Wednesday. It is located 395 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect along much of Florida's northern Gulf Coast, stretching from the Panhandle into the Big Bend.

5:00 a.m. update:

Hurricane Michael is still expected to strengthen and become a major hurricane at landfall, then weaken as it moves inland on Wednesday and Thursday, producing periods of heavy rain from Florida to the Carolinas.

NEW FROM OVERNIGHT: Michael is ON TRACK to move to the Panhandle. I do not expect any big track changes. Major hurricane impacts are imminent in the Panhandle of Florida (not Central or South Florida). pic.twitter.com/h6AKuKn1wz — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 9, 2018

4:30 a.m. update

Michael has gained new strength over warm tropical waters and is forecast to quickly intensify into a major hurricane before a midweek landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast

In the Florida Panhandle and surrounding areas, residents are boarding up homes, filling sandbags and planning for evacuation routes away from the storm's projected strike zone.

Preparations should end by a Tuesday afternoon before the winds start to pick up strengthen.

TIMING AND TRACK

Speed is expected to remain similar, at about 12 mph, slightly shifting to the north-northwest as it rides in the periphery of the Bermuda High located over the Atlantic Ocean. By Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning the hurricane will likely be a major Category 3 hurricane about 250 miles directly west of Tampa. By Wednesday afternoon, Michael will be approaching the Florida Panhandle and under the current track and speed it is forecast to make landfall near Panama City shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eye On The Tropics

Once Michael makes landfall it will speed up to the northeast as it gets picked up by a trough which will take it out to the Atlantic Ocean Thursday evening.

#Michael: trying really hard to develop an eye tonight. It could be cat 2 by sunrise. Residents along #FloridaPanhandle should end preparations by Tue. afternoon. Michael to remain over 250 miles W of Tampa. Indirect minimal impacts to #CentralFlorida. https://t.co/sXJDJedJsq pic.twitter.com/JpO43zvtaZ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) October 9, 2018

THREATS

Central Florida: Periods of heavy rains could lead to some isolated flooding across Central Florida, especially in parts where rain bands become more persistent. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, higher amounts west of I-4 through the West Coast. Breezy to windy conditions are expected to start Tuesday and continue through late Wednesday. Wind will be mainly from the east gusting up to 25 mph Tuesday, then shifting from the southeast Wednesday and mainly from the south on Thursday. Gusts will remain between 25-30 mph.

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

If you have loose objects in your patio, yard or balcony, it's a good time to bring those indoors.



Florida Panhandle: Michael will bring destructive wind and heavy widespread rain across northern Florida. The most catastrophic threat is storm surge. It could reach 9 to 12 feet from Panama City to Apalachicola, or east of Michael's center. Residents along the coast of northern Florida, from the Big Bend westward, should adhere to officials' orders.

Georgia and the Carolinas: Michael will be traveling fast over Georgia and the Carolinas, still heavy rain is expected which could lead to some flash flooding, especially over already saturated areas. Hurricane force winds will be ending, but still expect at least 39 mph winds as Michael rushes toward the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps.

HURRICANE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.