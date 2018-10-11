Michael Updates: Downgrades to tropical storm; power outages, flash floods forecast

Michael continued traveling over central Georgia late Wednesday evening, finally degrading to a tropical storm shortly after midnight ET. Maximum sustained, damaging winds were still affecting well inland.
By Thursday morning, Michael will be over South Carolina as a tropical storm, producing heavy rainfall between 3 to 6 inches with 8 inches in some isolated spots. Tropical storm-force winds could knock down power in the Carolinas.
Over 530k #PowerOutages from #HurricaneMichael. 326k customers out in #Florida, 147k out in #Georgia, and 58k out in #Alabama. Check out https://t.co/kJ0OPcOSrS for #PowerOutage details. pic.twitter.com/0LdYN6PAO5— PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) October 11, 2018
Historic Hurricane Michael: How the storm stacks up to other U.S., Florida storms
The system is expected to travel over North Carolina on Thursday afternoon and evening, still as a tropical storm, crossing over extreme southeastern Virginia. Michael will be exiting into the Atlantic Ocean just after midnight on Friday, quickly picking up speed moving away from land.
Storm surge started to recede over the Panhandle Florida, although high tide could cause some areas, normally dry, to stay wet.
Michael the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Andrew in 1992.
Seas will start to deteriorate as gale to storm-force winds are forecast across the southeastern Virginia, extreme northeastern North Carolina and the Delmarva Peninsula Thursday night and Friday.
Heavy rainfall from Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia is forecast between 3 to 6 inches with some isolated spots reaching 8 inches. Heavier amounts could trigger life-threatening flash flooding.
Thursday will be a rough day for many residents in Georgia and northern Florida, as many of them have not been able to see Michael's aftermath. Images will be rough to watch for those afar.
First person view of #HurricaneMichael and its southern eyewall as it made landfall. Turbulence was the worst the pilot had experienced and he flew through #Ivan, #Katrina, #Rita, and #Sandy. #roughride @53rdWRS #eyewall #michael @DavidMuir @ABC @WGNOtv @HankAllenWX #landfall pic.twitter.com/auCTU1tu0B— Jason Disharoon (@Jason_Disharoon) October 11, 2018
Map of October continental US #hurricane landfalls - #Michael's approximate landfall is highlighted by a green star. pic.twitter.com/toZ2u8UiyC— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018
Stunning sunset over devastation in Mexico Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/I5d7PT5WXM— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018
