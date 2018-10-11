0 Michael Updates: Storm now centered over South Carolina

Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken as it makes its way toward the Carolinas.

Historic Hurricane Michael: How the storm stacks up to other U.S., Florida storms

8:45 a.m. UPDATE



Michael is now centered over South Carolina and is still a tropical storm after a long land journey over the southeastern United States.

A day after slamming into Florida's Gulf Coast as a strong Category 4 hurricane, Michael still had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh) and higher gusts, with tropical storm-force winds reaching 160 miles (260 km) from its center.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west-northwest of Columbia, South Carolina, moving northeast at 21 mph (33 kph). It's expected to keep blowing across central and eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia before crossing into the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday or early Friday.

And at that point, forecasters expect Michael to strengthen again over open water.

The storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased to 50 mph and it was moving to the northeast at 21 mph.



EARLIER: The National Hurricane Center says the core of Michael will move across eastern Georgia into Central South Carolina on Thursday morning. It will then move across portions of central and eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia into the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday or early Friday.

MICHAEL'S LATEST TRACK

Storm surge started to recede over the Panhandle Florida, although high tide could cause some areas, normally dry, to stay wet.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 10 to clear debris from Hurricane Michael.



In an email sent early Thursday, spokesman Eddie Elmore said the road was closed "due to extremely hazardous conditions."



The agency is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to clear the interstate which is the major east-west route across northern Florida and the Panhandle.



Elmore said the road is closed west of Tallahassee, between mile marker 85 near DeFuniak Springs and mile marker 166 near Lake Seminole.

Michael the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Andrew in 1992.

Photos: Hurricane Michael makes landfall, leaves destruction behind

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

Seas will start to deteriorate as gale to storm-force winds are forecast across the southeastern Virginia, extreme northeastern North Carolina and the Delmarva Peninsula Thursday night and Friday.

Heavy rainfall from Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia is forecast between 3 to 6 inches with some isolated spots reaching 8 inches. Heavier amounts could trigger life-threatening flash flooding.

Thursday will be a rough day for many residents in Georgia and northern Florida, as many of them have not been able to see Michael's aftermath. Images will be rough to watch for those afar.

Stay tuned in to Eyewitness News starting at 5 a.m. We have a crew in northern Florida and will continue to bring you the latest and updates on the aftermath. You can also get updates on wftv.com and on our WFTV News apps.

Don't have the WFTV News & Weather apps? Download them now for free.

Map of October continental US #hurricane landfalls - #Michael's approximate landfall is highlighted by a green star. pic.twitter.com/toZ2u8UiyC — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

Stunning sunset over devastation in Mexico Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/I5d7PT5WXM — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.