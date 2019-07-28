0 Monitoring tropical wave in Caribbean; torrential rain for some islands

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical disturbance designated Invest-95L by the National Hurricane Center will meander in the Caribbean for the next two days as it moves east-northeast. By Tuesday, it should be passing over the Hispaniola increasing rain chances across the Island. Conditions are not favorable for this system to be named over the southern Caribbean, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for its development (strengthening and organization) after Tuesday, once it enters the Bahamas.

It is too early to speculate about models and where exactly this system will be (and how) by mid-week, since the most reliable models are not picking this disturbance up as of late Sunday afternoon.

This disturbance is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the Central Atlantic and will likely take it over the Bahamas and east of Florida, having it turn out to see by the end of the work week. Regardless, the disturbance is over 1,000 miles away from Florida. We have plenty of time to monitor this system.

TRENDING NOW:

We are entering the busiest months of the hurricane season. The peak is at the beginning of September, and historically August and September are busy months for the Atlantic basin. It is important to know your plan in case any storms threaten Central Florida.

Do you have a plan? Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? If you are, do you know where’d you go? If you are not in an evacuation zone, do you have the necessary supplies to safeguard your home? Do you have insurance? If necessary, do you know where your most important documents are? Are you able to ask for extra supply of your medicines at the pharmacy? These are all questions you must know the answer to now.

Tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean - here's a quick update on its 20% chance of formation over then next 5 days into a tropical cyclone. #EyeOnTheTropics #WFTV #Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/t5P8gEYRKt — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 28, 2019

Just something to watch with us...Tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean has a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/hlE1U9fRlc — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 28, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.