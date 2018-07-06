0 NHC: Beryl strengthens, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2018 season

5 a.m.

Beryl has strengthened into as hurricane Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning,” the NHC tweeted Friday.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

"Beryl has rapidly intensified to a Category 1 hurricane, but the forecast remains the same, to dissipate by early next week," Severe Center Weather 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

Earlier

Tropical Storm Beryl, which formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon, could strengthen in to a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday or early Saturday, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The system is rapidly organizing about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, Terry said.

"Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic," he said.

The storm is expected to weaken as it approaches the Caribbean early next week.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated forecast.

Visit the Eye on the Tropics section to read about hurricane preparedness.

#Beryl rapidly organizing (although a very small system) over the Atlantic, and could become our season's first hurricane either late Friday or on Saturday. Still expected to weak as it approaches the Caribbean. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/zsBsnXQB1y — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 5, 2018

#Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic. #EyeonTropics @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WtMfddNQpK — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 5, 2018

The tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic has developed into Tropical Depression #2. We'll get the first advisory at 11am.

Located ~2500 miles from FL.

This T.D. is still expect to be torn apart and weaken in a few days. It is no threat to Florida. pic.twitter.com/B1LwpftjKd — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 5, 2018

Tropical Depression #Two is expected to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. Locally heavy rains and gusty winds will still be possible over portions of the Leeward Islands by Sunday and Monday. https://t.co/VV7ZCJ8c7O? pic.twitter.com/YtVRomyjxL — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 5, 2018

McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.

In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

Stay with the team from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.

Download the free WFTV Weather app

More Coverage You Can Count On:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.