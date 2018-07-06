  • NHC: Beryl strengthens, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2018 season

    By: Jason Kelly , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    5 a.m.

    Beryl has strengthened into as hurricane Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    “Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning,” the NHC tweeted Friday.

    "Beryl has rapidly intensified to a Category 1 hurricane, but the forecast remains the same, to dissipate by early next week," Severe Center Weather 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

     

    Earlier

    Tropical Storm Beryl, which formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon, could strengthen in to a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday or early Saturday, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

    The system is rapidly organizing about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, Terry said.

    "Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic," he said.

    The storm is expected to weaken as it approaches the Caribbean early next week.

    McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

    Stay with the team from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.

