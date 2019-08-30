0 LIVE UPDATES: OIA flight operations to cease Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - 4:30 pm. update FRIDAY:

Orlando International Airport said Friday afternoon that commercial flight operations will cease 2 a.m. Monday.

Passengers are advised to check with individual airlines for flight information and schedules.

"Hurricane Dorian has strengthened and slowed," said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Our plan currently is to run full operations through Sunday."

3:30 pm. update FRIDAY:

President Donald Trump has signed an emergency declaration for Florida. FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state due to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The president's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a live news conference with Orange County officials to discuss preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

Florida National Guard has activated 2,000 soldiers and airmen in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

3 pm. update FRIDAY:

Dorian remains a Category 3 hurricane as it moves toward Florida.

2 pm. update FRIDAY:

Dorian is now a Category 3 hurricane. The track remains the same, but Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify. Dorian is expanding and will continue to gain strength during the afternoon and evening.

There is still a chance that Dorian will strengthen into a Category 5 storm as it hits the east coast of Florida at some point Monday morning.

Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storm on-air and online as it approaches the Florida Peninsula.

#Dorian becomes the first major hurricane of the season. This was forecast, and will approach a SE Florida landfall very early Tuesday morning. Widespread hurricane impacts for central Florida - I'm updating these live starting at 3PM TODAY on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/EvHSwXYwXG — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 30, 2019

11 a.m. update FRIDAY:

Dorian continues as a Category 2 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph. It has slowed down to 10 mph, heading northwest. The models continue to delay a Florida landfall. Landfall will likely be early Monday morning. Residents should have their preparations done by Saturday night. Tropical Storm force winds will arrive to the east Florida coast by Sunday, early afternoon.

Dorian's Latest Track

8 a.m. update FRIDAY: The 8 a.m. update continues the same track outlined in the 5 a.m. track, forecasting the storm will make landfall in West Palm as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds. The update said the storm is getting stronger, now with 110 mph winds.

The storm is currently moving northwest at 12 mph, expected to approach the Florida coast around 2 a.m. Monday.

In the 8 a.m. update, hurricane watches were also issued for the northwest Bahamas.

8am Dorian Update: Dorian is on the cusp of becoming a major hurricane. Winds have been bumped up to 110mph, just 1mph shy of Category 3 status.

Pressure is down. Dorian continues to strengthen. pic.twitter.com/h1aDIFoyYP — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 30, 2019

5 a.m. update FRIDAY: The latest track for Hurricane Dorian forecasts the storm making landfall near West Palm Beach around 2 a.m. Tuesday before inches its way up the Florida Peninsula dumping up to 2 feet of rain on areas of the state.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we have six days left to continue tracking Dorian, as its pace has slowed to a crawl.

"We'll be babysitting this for a long time," Shields said.

Shields said Central Florida can expect to start feeling impacts of the storm by late Sunday into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

At that pace, Shields said the storm will cause days and days of wind and rain across the state.

"This could be a historic storm for just how slow it is for Florida," Shields said.

He recommends all storm prep wrapping up by Saturday night, and for everyone to be where they plan to weather the storm by Sunday at sundown.

SUNDAY AT SUNDOWN.



That's when you need to be...where you need to be. @WFTV @BrianShieldsTV pic.twitter.com/VkobuYRwpU — Jamie Holmes (@JamieHolmesHQ) August 30, 2019

11 p.m. update THURSDAY: Dorian has now strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of 11 p.m. Thursday as it continues its path to Florida. Winds are currently reaching 105 miles per hour. Landfall is still expected for Florida late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

Dorian's Latest Track

11PM ADVISORY: Cat 2 storm now. Major Cat 4 nearing landfall late Monday (maybe early Tue AM) with huge winds/surge near SE Florida, and our east coast. Slowing down and turning north through Tuesday/Wednesday near/over us. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/Zc4IBeAg26 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 30, 2019

