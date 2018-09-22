0 On their way to Caribbean: Tropical Depression 11 followed by Tropical Storm Kirk

There are two systems on their way toward the Caribbean. First, Tropical Depression 11, which formed Friday evening, will continue to crawl to the Lesser Antilles.

The good news about this depression is that it is already fighting lots of wind shear. Its center has been exposed and most of its convection has been displaced to the east-northeast.

In fact, the official National Hurricane Center forecast tracks signals the depression to weaken to a tropical wave before it reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday.

As a tropical wave, it could still bring some rough seas and scattered thunderstorms across the Windward Islands and some of the Greater Antilles, depending on proximity.

The forecast doesn't go past 48 hours!#TD11 has a short lifespan. The wind shear will get the best of it before it gets to the Lesser Antilles. https://t.co/4urtb9VXfq pic.twitter.com/056KVC2QS9 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 22, 2018

Tropical Storm Kirk

The system located about 400 south of the Cabo Verde Islands was officially named by the National Hurricane Center Saturday before noon ET. The system developed in a very southern latitude at 8.3 N, and it will move rapidly to the west at 15 mph during the next week over the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean.

#Kirk has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic at 8.3°N - the lowest latitude at which an Atlantic named storm has formed since 1902. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/HkgPkzT1U9 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 22, 2018

Kirk holds maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, it could gain a bit of strength (staying as a tropical storm) during this weekend and then hold its intensity through the work week. The forecast calls for the tropical storm to be within 150 miles east of the Windward Islands by Thursday.

There is plenty of time to watch Kirk and the rest of the tropics. There are no systems that represent a direct threat to Florida at this time.



