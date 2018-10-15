Orlando law firm collects supplies for Hurricane Michael relief

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm held a major relief drive Monday to benefit victims of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.
The GrayRobinson law firm collected supplies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at its downtown office at 301 E. Pine St.
The following items are needed:
Generators
Gas cans and funnels
Power strips/surge protectors
Extension cords
Tailgate-style tents and chairs
Portable tables
Yard tools, including rakes, shovels and saws
Basic hand tools, including hammers and screwdrivers
Nails and screws
Chain saws
Pre-mixed gas/oil for chainsaws
Yard gloves
Utility goggles
Flashlights and lanterns
Batteries
Tarps
Utility knives
Sunscreen
Bug spray
Water and water bottles
Industrial strength garbage bags
Scissors
Duct tape
Rope
Camping materials
Coolers
Phone chargers and power banks
First aid kits
On Sunday, Nick Danaescu dropped off essential items like tarps, flashlights and work gloves.
The law firm hopes more people will follow his lead.
#HurricaneMicheal relief effort continues in front of @grayrobinsonlaw in Downtown Orlando. All donations will be sent to the Panhandle by tomorrow. The collection drive ends at 10a. pic.twitter.com/W7tdi4qEKf— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 15, 2018
“I have friends that were impacted in the area. I have family that’s been displaced by the hurricane,” said attorney Chris Dawson.
Dawson said he’s impressed so far with the amount of people who have donated.
“It makes me proud of our community,” he said.
Click here to donate through an Amazon.com registry. Donors are asked to ensure delivery is guaranteed by Sunday night.
