  Second hurricane of the season: Chris intensifies, gains speed to northeast

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

     

    On Tuesday Chris has been intensifying, most of the day it has been a strong tropical storm holding maximum sustain winds at 70 mph. After hurricane hunters investigated the system, they found hurricane-force winds, which estimate the maximum sustained winds at 5 p.m. to be 85 mph.

    The hurricane has also gained speed to the northeast as it is picked up by a dip in the jet stream which will take Chris rushing to the northeast. By Thursday evening, the system could be brushing Newfoundland, most likely staying over water.

    Although the hurricane is moving away from Florida, it has had some indirect impacts to Central Florida (and much of the southeast). Very dry air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere has limited the typical summer afternoon storm development.

     

     

    Central Florida will have one more mostly stable, dry and hot day on Wednesday, before moisture creeps back slowly Thursday and the following days. Storm coverage will increase Friday to 50 percent.

     

