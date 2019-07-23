0 Showers cease, storm coverage increases Wednesday; Eye on tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories for Tropical Depression 3. The system is no longer a tropical depression and its remnants will continue to move over water, then turning east as it is swept away from land by a frontal boundary exiting the U.S.

Across Central Florida, a few strong thunderstorms swept from west to east. Some viewers sent pictures of shelf clouds, and there was even a waterspout spotted in Ormond-by-the-sea. Strong gusts were registered as these storms moved quickly to the east Florida coast. High temperatures were close to average for this time of the year.

Reported waterspout off Ormond-By-The-Sea. Live on @WFTV with updates. pic.twitter.com/Z5PdXU5AhU — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 23, 2019

Tuesday's stats:

High temperatures on par with averages for this time of the year.

Lows are warm, but close to average:

Orlando: 74 (avg 74)

Daytona Beach: 74 (avg 73)

Melbourne: 75 (avg 73)#flwx #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/l6w1zsVKOO — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 23, 2019

Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-70s, a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday's forecast

A cold front that will sweep the remnants of tropical depression 3 away from the U.S. coastline, will also bring a much-needed relief from the heat across the Central and northeastern U.S.

The front will not make it all the way down to Central Florida, stalling just north of the state. Enough instability will remain nearby, which will ignite some strong afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect higher than average rain chances Wednesday afternoon, with storms moving from west to east, starting late morning and lasting through the afternoon commute.

Overall storms will be moving a bit more rapidly to the coast, but there could still be some minor flooding, especially where storms ‘train’ for a bit longer.

The increased rain is forecast to keep temperatures slightly lower with highs in the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

Eye on the Tropics

The same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behing over the Gulf of Mexico to develop a tropical disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is giving a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop.

Tuesday 11am: Tropical Depression 3 has lost organization & its remnants will remain over water (as forecast all along)

Expect a few scattered afternoon storm over Central Florida, not associated with (old) #TD3. #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/kU1D4rW4KW — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 23, 2019

2019 Atlantic season names

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:



