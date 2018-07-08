Slow Tropical Depression 3, intensifying; large swells, rip currents for East Coast

Tropical Depression number 3 continues meandering about 160 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is expected to intensify overnight and become Tropical Storm Chris.
The system has become stationary and this will help it become better organized and strengthening. It should remain in the same vicinity through Monday evening, then picking up speed to the north-north east rapidly.
Tropical Depression #3 will likely become a tropical storm by Sunday morning (Chris)-- then remain over land, away from US territory. IF** it survives until mid next week, it could hit Newfoundland. #TD3 #chris pic.twitter.com/wlOVY7gNmg— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 7, 2018
LATEST TRACK: Tropical depression #3 / Future Tropical Storm Chris
The storm is forecast to remain over water throughout much of its trajectory, until mid-next week, when it could hit Newfoundland, if it still alive as a tropical system. Large waves, swells and high risk for rip current will be the main impact to much of the North Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend into next week, with the storm remaining well offshore.
