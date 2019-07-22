0 Storms building in Central Florida; Tropical Depression 3 forms near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression 3 has developed over the northwestern Bahamas and it will continue to move parallel to Florida, staying over water. This system could potentially bring a surge in moisture to Florida.

Considering its position, movement and forward speed, this tropical depression is expected to be near or at our latitude by Tuesday.

Monday's forecast- Central Florida:

Scattered afternoon storms are developing across Central Florida, mainly moving from south to north. About 50 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain on Monday afternoon. The high temperature will still be toasty, clocking in at 93. Frequent lightning, strong gusts and torrential rains are a threat with the afternoon storms. Make sure to stay weather aware if you are doing activities outdoors. Go indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on tropical depression 3 on Monday afternoon, most reliable models do not show this system making landfall. It is expected to turn eastward to the Atlantic as a front sweeps the entire disturbance away from the United States.

Tropical Depression 3 parallel to Central Florida on Tuesday:

By Tuesday, the tropical system will be parallel to Central Florida. The high pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean is guiding this disturbance and it is expected to remain over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean without coming onto Florida. Expect moisture from this system to enhance shower and storm activity during Tuesday afternoon.

