0 Storms race over Central Florida, gusts, lightning; TS Barry eyes New Orleans

Warmer temperatures return as a mix of sun and clouds will keep afternoon storm chances around 50% across the area.

High temperatures will reach between 92 and 93 degrees for most of Central Florida.

Thursday morning started with drier conditions across the state, with only light, scattered showers.

Storms will likely form later in the day in Central Florida between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and are forecast to be stronger than Wednesday's.

Some areas will see heavy rain with gustier winds and frequent lightning.

Beachgoers should expect a moderate risk for rip currents and hit the shore early, before afternoon storms move across the state.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 75 degrees across Central Florida.

Make sure to stay away from flooded areas. Poor drainage areas may easily flood.

Turn Around Don't Drown.



Advertencia por inundación. Zonas con mal drenaje pueden inundarse. Calles pueden estar inundadas, no intente cruzar. Tome vía alterna pic.twitter.com/akVYNzb1cr — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 11, 2019

Storms (not associated w/ #Barry) racing from the south over Central Fla. Be aware of lightning & gusty winds produced by some storms this afternoon. https://t.co/JhgnapIlic

#stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/T1MxPB4DkY — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 11, 2019

TROPICAL STORM BARRY - OFFICIALLY NAMED

The National Hurricane Center officially named the system over the Gulf of Mexico "Barry." As of 11 a.m. Thursday, it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph and was moving west at 5 mph.



Tropical Storm Barry is forecast to make landfall Saturday afternoonas a Category 1 hurricane in Louisiana.

The storm is already developing storms over Louisiana, and the rain will continue constantly over the next three days. This will be a huge rain event for Louisiana, Mississippi, extreme southwestern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. There is plenty of time and fuel for this system to become much better organized and strengthen. Gulf waters are running around 4 degrees above average and water temperatures are in the upper 80s.

BARRY BRINGS MAJOR WORRIES IN LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI

Life-threatening floods, storm surge

Barry will be a major rain event across much of Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend. Louisiana has already had flooding since Wednesday, and parts of the state could receive over 15 inches of rain. Storm surge will also be a major risk, as 6 feet of storm surge is expected for some coastal locations in Louisiana.

Life-threatening floods will also affect people and structures across inland locations.

The Mississippi River is at historic high levels, and the rains promise to make the situation worse.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive to the New Orleans region by 6 a.m. Friday. The exact landfall spot has been shifting slightly east and west in the last few advisories. At noon Thursday, the cone encompassed a landfall area from Lake Charles eastward to just east of Houma.



Impacts will go well beyond the cone of uncertainty. Expect torrential rains and life-threatening floods to cover much of eastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi.

This amount of rain will likely put the levees to their maximum test.



If you are reading this from an area expected to be affected by Barry or have friends and family in that region, make sure to tell then to follow authorities' orders. Evacuate if you are ordered to do so. Rescue missions not only put you life at risk, but also the lives of rescuers.

The greatest risk for tornadoes is from Baton Rogue eastward to Pensacola in Florida.

Hurricane-force winds will be experienced at the coast by late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Totally agree! Wrote this same thing earlier today on https://t.co/HbqAauOrCi

Got a funny feeling about this storm, moving too slow under very favorable conditions to intensify. Good advice: prepare for a higher cat. Prepare for flooding, evacuate if you are ordered to do so. https://t.co/pCLHdrGEhh — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 11, 2019

Future #Barry forecast cone touching quite a few active oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. About 77% (~1900) rigs are currently in the NHC 5-Day cone. Gas prices are about to soar. pic.twitter.com/8Jm30ZjCIA — Shane Brown (@SDBrownWX) July 10, 2019

EYE ON THE TROPICS

It’s hurricane season, and as we approach the next few weeks, we will be approaching the peak of the season and will likely see more systems trying to develop and systems developing. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan for when the season picks up.

