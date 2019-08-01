0 Strong tropical wave moving over Atlantic likely to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropical wave, designated Invest-95L by the National Hurricane Center, moving over the Bahamas is not likely to develop further but it will bring a high chance for showers through the weekend across the Florida Peninsula. Storms will move from south to north. Read local forecast here.

Tropical moisture moving in: High rain chances to close out the week in Central Florida

A stronger eastern Africa tropical wave, designated Invest-96 is also been monitored as it moves west over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. This wave is located over 3,000 miles away from Florida and we have plenty of time to monitor the development and direction of this tropical disturbance.

Most models are calling for this system to intensify to a hurricane by Monday afternoon. As far as possible trajectory, models show this system approaching the Lesser Antilles and threatening Puerto Rico. The Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Hispaniola need to monitor this system closely during the next few days.

We are entering the busiest months of the hurricane season. The peak is at the beginning of September, and historically, August and September are busy months for the Atlantic basin. It is important to know your plan in case any storms threaten Central Florida.

Do you have a plan? Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? If you are, do you know where you'd go? If you are not in an evacuation zone, do you have the necessary supplies to safeguard your home?

Do you have insurance? If necessary, do you know where your most important documents are? Are you able to ask for an extra supply of your medicines at the pharmacy? These are all questions you must know the answer to now.

