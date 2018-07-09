0 The good, bad: TS Chris impact to Central Florida; what's next?

Storms Monday have developed due to slightly different effects as normal ones.

First, incoming moisture from Tropical Storm Chris have filtered over Central Florida. Some of the storms developed heavy showers over Central Florida coming in from the Atlantic. The sea breeze and heat could develop more storms during the late afternoon hours.

MORE CHANGES AHEAD

The good: Tropical Storm Chris is also pulling a slot of drier air which will lower our rain chances to 30 percent of below Tuesday and Wednesday, which is less than average for this time of the year (rainy season).

Central FL will get collateral impacts from Chris (well off the coast of NC) not all bad though! 😉



Florida Central tendrá algunos impactos colaterales de Chris, sobre mar abierto paralelo a la costa de Carolina del Norte. Pero no serán muy malos. Más sol el martes. pic.twitter.com/n5uahjG1i3 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 9, 2018

The “bad” (if you are not a fan): With more sunshine, comes more heat. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly above normal, closer to the mid-90s.

Reciba alertas del tiempo: Descargue nuestra aplicación del tiempo WFTV

Also, small craft operators should exercise caution when boating across the open waters of Central Florida’s eastern beaches. Seas would reach up to 6 feet and up to 4-5 feet along the coastal waters. A northeasterly swell will continue through Tuesday evening.

While #TropicalStormChris will stay well away from Central #Florida...the swell will propagate through the seas to our shore with waves to 4+ feet.

What’s next? Beryl’s remnants east of Florida

What’s left of Beryl has a low to medium chance of redeveloping as it approaches the Bahamas area by Wednesday. The positive fact is that it is forecast to remain east of Florida over water. This disturbance could keep the swells and seas rough through at least Thursday. Keep monitoring the seas if you have plans in the marine sector. Life-threatening rip currents could affect local beaches and swimmers.

