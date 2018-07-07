Beryl has weakened to a tropical storm after briefly becoming a hurricane, with current maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, moving west at 14 mph.
"On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday, and move south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday and Monday night," according to the National Hurricane Center update.
Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning before weakening Saturday morning.
Beryl is a relatively tiny storm, located near the Lesser Antilles, about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida.
Beryl continues to weaken! Now a tropical storm... pic.twitter.com/VDXqfeAcU3— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 7, 2018
Here are the 11 AM AST July 7 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Beryl. More information at https://t.co/RX183IoxPZ pic.twitter.com/TyhnkH3s1x— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 7, 2018
A little perspective about #Beryl's size and location.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 6, 2018
Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly it within the next 24-48 hours (they are waiting for it to get closer to land)
Beryl could strengthen within the next day, but starting Sunday it will enter a VERY hostile environment. pic.twitter.com/qu925bomLk
Although the storm has organized a bit more than expected it is still on track to be ripped away by very strong wind shear as it enters the Caribbean. It will likely pass the Lesser Antilles Sunday evening into Monday morning as a category one hurricane and then degenerate into a tropical storm or even perhaps a tropical wave.
This time is is important to note that Beryl is tiny:— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 6, 2018
1. Because of current location (Over 700 miles from Barbados, +2000 miles from Florida)
2. Because it will enter an area with LOTS of wind shear Caribbean.
Read more here: https://t.co/mQJYGJ1l6x
In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.
