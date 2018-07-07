  • Tiny Beryl weakens to tropical storm on path to the Caribbean

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Beryl has weakened to a tropical storm after briefly becoming a hurricane, with current maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, moving west at 14 mph. 

    "On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday, and move south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday and Monday night," according to the National Hurricane Center update.

    Related Headlines

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated forecast.

     

    Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning before weakening Saturday morning.

    Read more: Tropical Depression #3 develops off the Carolina's coast

    Beryl is a relatively tiny storm, located near the Lesser Antilles, about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida.

     

     

     

    Although the storm has organized a bit more than expected it is still on track to be ripped away by very strong wind shear as it enters the Caribbean. It will likely pass the Lesser Antilles Sunday evening into Monday morning as a category one hurricane and then degenerate into a tropical storm or even perhaps a tropical wave.

     

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

    Visit the Eye on the Tropics section to read about hurricane preparedness.

    Stay with the team of six meteorologists from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.

    Download the free WFTV Weather app

    More Coverage You Can Count On:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories