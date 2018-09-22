  • Tropical Depression 11 forms, approaching the Lesser Antilles

    By: Irene Sans

    The National Hurricane Center has started to issue advisories on Tropical Depression #11 located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands.

     

    The system has a well-defined center of circulation and persistent thunderstorms. But its center is also exposed showing that the wind shear is already affecting this system, shifting its convection to the east-northeast. 

     

     

     

    Although, the tropical depression is expected to continue traveling west, as it gets closer to the Caribbean, the system will be fighting very strong wind shear, which will limit its strength and could cause it to dissipate.

     

    Tropical Depression 11 is expected to dissipate by Sunday and enter the Caribbean as a tropical wave. It could still bring some rough seas and scattered  thunderstorms across the Windward Islands and some of the Greater Antilles, depending on proximity. 

     

    We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps.

     

