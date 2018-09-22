The National Hurricane Center has started to issue advisories on Tropical Depression #11 located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands.
More Eye on the Tropics:
The system has a well-defined center of circulation and persistent thunderstorms. But its center is also exposed showing that the wind shear is already affecting this system, shifting its convection to the east-northeast.
The forecast doesn't go past 48 hours!#TD11 has a short lifespan. The wind shear will get the best of it before it gets to the Lesser Antilles. https://t.co/4urtb9VXfq pic.twitter.com/056KVC2QS9— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 22, 2018
Download: Free WFTV weather app for more information about the tropics
Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS
This system located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 40% chance to develop.. but its center is well-defined which could make it a tropical depression.. that would be Tropical Depression 11. #TD11— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 21, 2018
Read more here: https://t.co/MqkL9VN62G pic.twitter.com/2MUlReIgou
Although, the tropical depression is expected to continue traveling west, as it gets closer to the Caribbean, the system will be fighting very strong wind shear, which will limit its strength and could cause it to dissipate.
See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names
Tropical Depression 11 is expected to dissipate by Sunday and enter the Caribbean as a tropical wave. It could still bring some rough seas and scattered thunderstorms across the Windward Islands and some of the Greater Antilles, depending on proximity.
We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}