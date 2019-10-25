Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Gulf; here's what it means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.
Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the system is forecast to remain weak as it moves north toward Louisiana.
"It will be very short-lived as it is forecast to merge with a cold front tonight and become post-tropical," he said. "The increase in moisture will move into Central Florida over the weekend, keeping our rain chances higher than normal."
The storm is moving north at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
Coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches of rain Friday and Saturday; 6 inches is possible across a wide section of Mississippi.
Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.
Tropical Depression #17 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to remain weak as it moves north towards the Louisiana coast. It will be very short-lived, as it is forecast to merge with a cold front tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hcl5RCkKhx— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) October 25, 2019
Depression 17! It’s moving quickly and will make landfall in Louisiana tonight. #eyeontropics pic.twitter.com/DMkNB8doIl— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 25, 2019
