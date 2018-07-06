  • Eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression #3 develops well off the Carolina's coast

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    The tropics quickly heat up! Another tropical system develops, this time about 230 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. 

    The system is very unorganized and will remain like this during the next couple of days. 

    There are no current watches of warnings in effect but residents along the North Carolina coast need to monitor this storm closely during the next few days. It is currently moving very slowly to the north-northwest at 5 mph, and it is expected to slow-down more through the weekend. 

    If this system gets named, the next name on the list is Chris. 

    Tropical Depression number 3 has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and could strengthen through the weekend. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Saturday morning. 

