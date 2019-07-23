  • Tropical depression dissipates; spotty strong afternoon storms in C. Florida

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - At 11 a.m. Tuesday,  the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Depression 3 has lost organization and continues to weaken. The system is no longer a tropical depression and its remnants will continue to move over water, then turning east as it is swept away from land by a frontal boundary exiting the U.S.

    Across Central Florida, expect a soggy afternoon, with some storms becoming strong. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. 

    The same cold front that will sweep the remnants of tropical depression 3 away from the U.S. coastline, will also bring a much-needed relief from the heat across the Central and northeastern U.S.

    The front will not make it all the way down to Central Florida, stalling just north of the state. Enough instability will remain nearby, which will ignite some strong afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect higher than average rain chances Wednesday afternoon.

    The increased rain is forecast to keep temperatures slightly lower with highs in the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

    The storms’ movement will be to the east, as the moisture is being pull toward the remnants of the tropical system offshore. Expect some strong afternoon storms; frequent lightning, gusty winds and torrential rains could threaten some locations. By 5 p.m., some storms will be along the east coast. By 8p.m. weather will become more stable region wide, and temperatures will eb in the low 80s, but will still feel as if they were in the mid to upper 80s.

    Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-70s, a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

    Expect a similar setup Wednesday, with storms moving from west to east, starting late morning and lasting through the afternoon commute. Overall storms will be moving a bit more rapidly to the coast, but there could still be some minor flooding, especially where storms ‘train’ for a bit longer.

     

