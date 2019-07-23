0 Tropical depression dissipates; spotty strong afternoon storms in C. Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Depression 3 has lost organization and continues to weaken. The system is no longer a tropical depression and its remnants will continue to move over water, then turning east as it is swept away from land by a frontal boundary exiting the U.S.

Across Central Florida, expect a soggy afternoon, with some storms becoming strong. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

The same cold front that will sweep the remnants of tropical depression 3 away from the U.S. coastline, will also bring a much-needed relief from the heat across the Central and northeastern U.S.

The front will not make it all the way down to Central Florida, stalling just north of the state. Enough instability will remain nearby, which will ignite some strong afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect higher than average rain chances Wednesday afternoon.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

The increased rain is forecast to keep temperatures slightly lower with highs in the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

The storms’ movement will be to the east, as the moisture is being pull toward the remnants of the tropical system offshore. Expect some strong afternoon storms; frequent lightning, gusty winds and torrential rains could threaten some locations. By 5 p.m., some storms will be along the east coast. By 8p.m. weather will become more stable region wide, and temperatures will eb in the low 80s, but will still feel as if they were in the mid to upper 80s.

Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-70s, a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

Expect a similar setup Wednesday, with storms moving from west to east, starting late morning and lasting through the afternoon commute. Overall storms will be moving a bit more rapidly to the coast, but there could still be some minor flooding, especially where storms ‘train’ for a bit longer.

Tuesday 11am: Tropical Depression 3 has lost organization & its remnants will remain over water (as forecast all along)

Expect a few scattered afternoon storm over Central Florida, not associated with (old) #TD3. #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/kU1D4rW4KW — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 23, 2019

Here's Future Track showing you the higher rain chance along the coast tomorrow.

Tropical downpours and storms chances will be high the next few days. pic.twitter.com/lwLCnCpCSr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 22, 2019

Tropical Depression 3 remains weak and sloppy. NO issue for us here. It stays away then falls apart. See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/cNF0d8wBOa — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 23, 2019

2019 Atlantic season names

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:



Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.