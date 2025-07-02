Tropical development chances near Florida increase again

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics story ties into a front that will park over north Florida over the next few days.

Through the weekend into next week, we’ll continue to monitor a decaying, stalled front, that continues to bring the possibility of slow tropical development.

Nothing is overly impressive for development, but the National Hurricane Center has increased its forecast to a 40% chance of slow development over the next seven days. This chance has gradually increased throughout the week. It was at 30% Tuesday.

A subtropical or tropical depression could form off the state’s coastline next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group