The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance for development of a tropical wave located
about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands.
The system has a well-defined center of circulation and could become a tropical depression tonight or early Saturday.
Although, in the short term, the disturbance has a good chance of developing further, as it gets closer to the Caribbean, the system will be fighting very strong wind shear, which will limit
its strength and could cause it to dissipate.
If this system develops it would be Tropical Depression number 11 and if it were to get named, the next name on the list is Kirk.
