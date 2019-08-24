0 Tropical disturbance becoming better organized; intermittent rain expected

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are waking up. We are watching a tropical disturbance parallel to the Sunshine State.

Although not organized, the center of this storm was located near Miami, Florida Friday morning. It is forecast to bring waves of showers across much of Florida, including Central Florida, through the weekend.

The tropical disturbance is labeled Invest 98-L, and it has produced heavy storms all over the Bahamas this week.

What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and a tropical depression

The good news about this system is that the core bulk of the rains will remain offshore. The system is guided by the Bermuda High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system located off the Atlantic. The Bermuda High will guide this system northward. As it travels away from Florida, the chance for it to become better organized and possibly acquire deeper tropical characteristics and a name will increase.

#Invest98 continues to move toward S Florida today, then parallel C. Florida, while it moves N. The system is becoming better organized & likely be a depression by Sat AM. Hurricane hunters to fly the system Sat.

Expect rain bands through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hztCbf9RXQ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 23, 2019

'Tis the time of the year...

You should have a plan in place for everyone your family.

Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? Would you have enough of any prescribed medications if you can't leave your house/shelter for a few days? Are your important document ready/safe? pic.twitter.com/YuORnJNwq4 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 23, 2019

Rain from 10am-4pm: Not impressive, but there will be an influx of rain bands through the weekend. Some areas could receive over 2 inches. Not too different than regular summer storms.. difference stands in the way they will affect us. ON & OFF. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/4dUAqGpwHC — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 23, 2019

.@DrShepherd2013

would it be possible for this system to have some "brown ocean effect"?

Swampy South Florida has received LOTS of rain in the past ~2 months. It will meander in SOFL for the next 24H.

Am I using your term correctly? pic.twitter.com/eBpqvLB9GR — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 23, 2019

The center of the storm is forecast to enter South Florida (but the bulk of the precipitation will stay over water) and meander there during Friday evening and Saturday. South Florida has received lots of rain in the past two months, the soil is very saturated and naturally swampy. There is an effect called Brown Ocean, which means that a system can intensify as it moves over land under very wet soil. This is totally possible to happen with the tropical disturbance hanging out in South Florida for the 24-hour period.

Some rain bands associated with the tropical disturbance have moved in over Florida Friday. Intermittent showers, from the east, are in the forecast throughout Friday and the weekend.

2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list

High temperatures are set to stick in the low 90s Saturday, low temperatures in the mid-70s with a chance for on and off showers overnight.

READ: Orange County offering residents free sandbags

There is the tropical disturbance (not organized) near South Florida. Heavy rain over the Norther Bahamas. This is not a major player. It may develop some OFFSHORE of the Carolinas by late weekend. See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/t8zpIWTVP4 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 23, 2019

WHAT CAN CENTRAL FLORIDA EXPECT?

Central Florida could receive gusty winds, especially along the Space Coast.

Rainfall estimates between 1-2 inches of rain through the weekend with some areas with higher localized amounts. Comparing to offshore amounts that could receive over 5 inches of rain.

WINDS AT THE BEACH

WATER TEMPERATURES & WAVE HEIGHT

The peak of the hurricane season is September 10-11. Now is the time to be prepared, have a plan for you and your family in case we are directly threatened by a storm. Do not wait until the last minute to plan. It will be too late.

WHAT ELSE IS BREWING IN THE TROPICS?

Chantal became a tropical depression over the northern Central Atlantic. Chantal is not expected to affect land as it fizzles out over the middle of the Ocean.

A very healthy tropical wave between African and the Lesser Antilles will continue to make its way westward. This system has become much better organized and it will likely become a depression or tropical storm over the weekend. We will continue to monitor.

