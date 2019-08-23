0 Tropical disturbance offshore to bring waves of rain; expected to turn east

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are waking up. We are watching closely a tropical disturbance parallel to the Sunshine State.

Although not organized, the center of this storm was located mean Miami, Florida Friday morning. It is forecast to bring waves of showers across much of Florida, including Central Florida, through the weekend.

The tropical disturbance is labeled Invest 98-L, and it has produced heavy storms all over the Bahamas this week.

What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression

The good news about this system is that the core bulk of the rains will remain offshore. The system is guided by the Bermuda High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system located of the Atlantic. The Bermuda High will guide this system northward. As it travels away from Florida the chance for it to become better organized and possibly acquire deeper tropical characteristics and a name will increase. This will be form Monday on.

'Tis the time of the year...

You should have a plan in place for everyone your family.

Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? Would you have enough of any prescribed medications if you can't leave your house/shelter for a few days? Are your important document ready/safe? pic.twitter.com/YuORnJNwq4 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 23, 2019

Some rain bands associated with the tropical disturbance have move in over Florida Friday. Intermittent showers, from the east are in the forecast throughout Friday and the weekend.

2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list

High temperatures are set to stick in the low 90s Friday, low temperatures in the mid-70s with a chance for on and off showers overnight.

READ: Orange County offering residents free sandbags

There is the tropical disturbance (not organized) near South Florida. Heavy rain over the Norther Bahamas. This is not a major player. It may develop some OFFSHORE of the Carolinas by late weekend. See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/t8zpIWTVP4 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 23, 2019

After a couple drier days, the rain chance will be increasing this weekend...more rain/storms! The tropical disturbance near South Florida this morning, will help bring a tropical environment back. See ya on 9! — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 23, 2019

Central Florida could receive gusty winds, especially along the Space Coast.

Rainfall estimates between 1-2 inches of rain through the weekend with some areas with higher localized amounts. Comparing to offshore amounts that could receive over 5 inches of rain.

WINDS AT THE BEACH

WATER TEMPERATURES & WAVE HEIGHT

The peak of hurricane season is September 10-11. Now if the time to be prepared, have a plan for you and your family in case we are directly threatened by a storm. Do not wait until the last minute to plan, it will be too late.

A broad circulation is better defined today with new #Invest98 in the southern Bahamas. It's proximity to land and wind shear will make for slow formation, but conditions become for favorable by the weekend as it should stay off our coast. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/xA2sHYUI8m — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 22, 2019

No issues in the tropics. This area of rain in the Bahamas may develop OFFSHORE of the Carolinas this weekend. No issue for Florida. We are in the heart of hurricane season, so we will watch everything carefully! pic.twitter.com/xeU4LXJDdM — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 22, 2019

