0 Tropical line up: Florence to bring big waves to eastern U.S., Caribbean monitors TD 9

Just before noon on Friday, the National Hurricane Center officially labeled the latest tropical disturbance coming off Africa as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8; it will likely be officially named by Friday evening as Helene.

The potential tropical cyclone, which is vigorous, was labeled as such because of its proximity to the Cabo Verde Islands, which will experience tropical storm-force winds starting Saturday through the weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern region of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm will continue to travel slowly to the west at about 10 mph, reaching the Central open Atlantic by the middle of next week. Currently, it does not represent a threat to the Caribbean or the United States. As of now, it seems likely that this system could stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Download: Free WFTV weather app to receive weather and lightning alerts

Check out:WFTV Eye On The Tropics

Another tropical disturbance - Caribbean monitoring

Shortly before 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center labeled the tropical disturbance about 600 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system will likely get a name late Friday evening, or Saturday morning as it becomes better organized while it is stationary over water. After Helene, the next name on the list is Isaac.

See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names

This tropical depression will continue traveling straight westward and conditions will be favorable for strengthening during the next three to four days. As most models are keeping this system trapped in the easterly flow, heading toward the Caribbean and the Lesser Antilles, if you have plans to travel to the Caribbean within the next five to seven days, you should be monitoring this system closely.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 9 (likely #Isaac) will continue to move toward the Caribbean. A caribbean threat means Florida should monitor this one closely. Stationary now, forecast to get closer to the Caribbean by the middle of next week. #eyeonthetropics #wftv pic.twitter.com/L7ODkHmyeV — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 7, 2018

Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What’s the difference?

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

SEE THE LATEST: Florence's track

Florence still in Central Atlantic

Florence has weakened significantly since it was a major hurricane during the beginning of the week. It is forecast to continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday. It will then shift a bit to the north-northwest. At this point, it could be within 600 miles of the central East Coast of the United States.

East coast beach conditions: Wave heights & winds

There is still some uncertainty as to how close this system might come to the Eastern Seaboard, but high surf and large waves are becoming more likely for much of the East Coast of the U.S., possibly even including Florida, as this system is forecast to intensify once again to a strong, or even major, hurricane by the middle of next week.

**Friday 5pm Advisory** #Florence expected to regain major hurricane status and is more of a direct threat to the southeast U.S. - possibly the Carolinas by next Thursday. Waves for our local beaches will increase markedly next week! #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/xAtZmY7TLi — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 7, 2018

NOAA's WP-3D Orion (N42RF), #Kermit is fueling up and heading to Bermuda today to stage for flights into #HurricaneFlorence. Continue to check https://t.co/MlZk25kG0d for the most up to date information regarding tropical systems. pic.twitter.com/dRy9uLnVQF — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 7, 2018

A weak disturbance a bit over 500 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a low chance of tropical development during the next 5 days. We will also be monitor the evolution of this area, but at the moment it does not look favorable for further development.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.