0 Helene forms, Florence to bring big waves to eastern U.S., Caribbean monitors TD 9

Friday at 11 p.m. the National Hurricane Center officially labeled Tropical Depression 8 as Tropical Storm Helene, as winds were estimated at 40 mph. Helene is located between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, where they can expect tropical storm-force winds starting Saturday through the weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern region of the Cabo Verde Islands.

And we have the 8th named tropical system in the Atlantic.

And we have the 8th named tropical system in the Atlantic.

The storm will continue to travel slowly to the west at about 10 mph, reaching the Central open Atlantic by the middle of next week. Currently, it does not represent a threat to the Caribbean or the United States. As of now, it seems likely that this system could stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Another tropical disturbance - Caribbean closely watching

Shortly before 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center labeled the tropical disturbance about 600 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system will likely get a name Saturday morning as it becomes better organized while it is stationary over water. The next name on the list is Isaac.

This tropical depression will continue traveling straight westward and conditions will be favorable for strengthening during the next three to four days. As most models are keeping this system trapped in the easterly flow, heading toward the Caribbean and the Lesser Antilles, if you have plans to travel to the Caribbean within the next five to seven days, you should be monitoring this system closely.

Slowwww moving #TD9 reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wed/Thurs. Caribbean **MUST** monitor. Good time to check emergency preps. https://t.co/jgaRPsC3Vb



La LENTA Depresión Tropical 9 llegaría al Arco de las Antillas menores mié/jue. Caribe *debe* revisar los planes de emergencia. pic.twitter.com/gJBBg3Rkey — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

Florence still in Central Atlantic

Florence has weakened significantly since it was a major hurricane during the beginning of the week. It is forecast to continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday. It will then shift a bit to the north-northwest. At this point, it could be within 600 miles of the central East Coast of the United States.

It is become more certain that Florence will pose a direct threat, likely to the Carolinas. Very high surf and large swells are becoming more likely for much of the East Coast of the U.S., including Florida, as this system is forecast to intensify once again to a strong, or even major, hurricane by the middle of next week.

Florence: to become better organized & regain strength, could once again be a major hurricane as it nears the Carolinas.



Florence se organizará mejor en los próximos días y pudiese otra vez ser un huracán de mayor categoría, acercándose a las #Carolinas pic.twitter.com/cwxcWNovUz — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

Courtesy of Florence: Big waves on the way. Yes, even to the Central East coast of Florida. (High RipCurrent risk too!)

Read more about the tropics here: https://t.co/jgaRPsC3Vb pic.twitter.com/WpJMNbz3w3 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

A weak disturbance a bit over 500 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a low chance of tropical development during the next 5 days. We will also be monitor the evolution of this area, but at the moment it does not look favorable for further development.

