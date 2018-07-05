  • Eye on the Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl could strengthen into hurricane by Friday

    By: Jason Kelly , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Tropical Storm Beryl, which formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon, could strengthen in to a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday or early Saturday, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

    The system is rapidly organizing about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, Terry said.

    "Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic," he said.

    The storm is expected to weaken as it approaches the Caribbean early next week.

    McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

