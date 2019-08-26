  • Tropical Storm Dorian about to cross Barbados; Puerto Rico under TS watch

    By: Irene Sans

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropic heat up! We are tracking two tropical disturbances: Tropical Storm Dorian and Invest 98L. 

    Invest 98L, has become Tropical Depression #6, it continues to move away from land. The system is about 300 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Currently, the storm is crawling to the east at about 2 mph and will turn northward on Wednesday.

    Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry will be live on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
    Dorian's Latest Track

    DORIAN CROSSING THE LESSER ANTILLES

    Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, is trying to become better organized. Maximum sustained winds still at 60 mph as it is about 60 miles to the southeast of Barbados. Dorian is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles this evening and enter the Caribbean where it is expected to a very short window to intensify, through the first half of the day Tuesday, and then interact with wind shear which can really damage the system.

    The Barbados and surrounding Windward Islands could receive up to 10 inches of rain in some spots. Winds will be increasing as Dorian is likely to intensify to a hurricane as it crosses the Lesser Antilles. 

    Dorian is a very compact storm with tropical-storm-force winds that only extend outward 45 miles

    A tropical Storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico as the storm is forecast to pass to its South and much rain is expected to fall over the Island.

     

     

    Latest watch and warnings in effect 

    Local weather: Rain, some strong storms expected in Central Florida

     

    DORIAN'S TRACK

    The storm will be very close to Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Under the 5 p.m. Monday advisory, the storm is set to pass about 20 miles southwest of Boqueron, Puerto Rico as a category 1 hurricane. The track continues to shift north a bit, but places Dorian right over the Mona Passage (between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Thursday morning.


     

    DORIAN'S INTENSITY

    Models are far from consensus on intensity, varying from a tropical storm to hurricane category 3 on Thursday. This tells us that we must focus on what we know about the conditions in the Caribbean. There is very dry air surrounding the system. This dry air has prevented the storm from gaining strength since it was named over the weekend. The system stayed with maximum sustained winds between 40-50 miles per hour throughout the weekend.  This system will encounter lots of wind shear once it enters the Caribbean which will limit its strengthening and structure further.

    IS DORIAN A THREAT TO FLORIDA?

    Viewers have asked if this system will threaten Florida. It is too far out to know this but considering it will struggle a lot in the Caribbean, then could pass over the high mountains in the Dominican Republic, this system is not likely to be a big tropical threat to Florida. The margin of error this far out is over 250 miles.

    2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list

    What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and a tropical depression

    It was expected for the tropics to get busier. After all, we are approaching the heart of the season. Usually, over 80% of Atlantic tropical activity occurs between August and October.

    Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app.

    Winds at the Beach

    Water Temperatures and Wave Height

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated track of the system.

     

