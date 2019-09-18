  • Tropical Storm Jerry forms, early track shows it turning before reaching Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Tropical Storm Jerry, the 10th named storm of this hurricane season, formed Wednesday in the Atlantic as the system moves west toward Florida.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said early track predictions show the storm turning away from the Sunshine State and heading back out to sea well before it reaches land.

    Related Headlines

    Watch:  WFTV CH9 live newscasts | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    “The early indications are that it will stay out to sea. Could that change? Yes. But that is the early forecast reasoning with this,” Shields said.

    He said the storm is expected to curve north around a high-pressure system and stay east of the Bahamas.

    WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
    Meanwhile in Central Florida, Shields said the forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms and a high of 90.

    Overnight, he said skies will be mostly clear with a low of 71.

    Check your full five-day forecast below:

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Jerry and your daily forecast.

    Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories