Tropical Storm Jerry forms, early track shows it turning before reaching Florida

Tropical Storm Jerry, the 10th named storm of this hurricane season, formed Wednesday in the Atlantic as the system moves west toward Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said early track predictions show the storm turning away from the Sunshine State and heading back out to sea well before it reaches land.
“The early indications are that it will stay out to sea. Could that change? Yes. But that is the early forecast reasoning with this,” Shields said.
He said the storm is expected to curve north around a high-pressure system and stay east of the Bahamas.
The early indications with Jerry are good - hopefully it stays east of The Bahamas. But it is early and still developing - so, we are watching for any changes. I'll see you on Channel 9 - and good morning! pic.twitter.com/dKU5FkPzvP— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 18, 2019
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Meanwhile in Central Florida, Shields said the forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms and a high of 90.
Overnight, he said skies will be mostly clear with a low of 71.
Check your full five-day forecast below:
