0 Tropical Storm Karen remains weak; likely to fall apart, not threaten Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karen is still meandering out in the Atlantic with forecasts calling for the storm to fall apart before ever impacting land.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the weak, disorganized storm should pose no distinct threat to the U.S. or Florida.

"It is no issue at this time for the United States, which is great news," Shields said.

He said the storm is forecast to fall apart over the weekend as it continues to stay relatively stagnant in the Atlantic.

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

Karen's center has become even broader and it continues to become messier. Still, some rain showers associated with the system are affecting the northeastern Caribbean.

See Official tracks for Jerry, Karen & Lorenzo

Rain totals have been between 2 to 4 inches with up to 8 inches in some isolated spots across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

We will continue to monitor this and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, wftv.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.

HURRICANE LORENZO

Lorenzo became the fifth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is forecast to continue intensifying and likely become a major hurricane by Thursday. The good news is that Lorenzo will stay over the eastern Atlantic without affecting any land.

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE JERRY

Jerry has weakened and it is now a post-tropical cyclone, meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics. It will continue to weaken and come just north of Bermudas in the next 24 hours.

SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

WEEKLY FORECAST

This week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain. Thursday's forecast calls for slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 92 and mostly sunny skies.

The winds will be a bit stronger Thursday through Saturday, from the east.

Humidity will slowly start to increase and it will start to feel muggier each day. By Sunday, there could be some isolated showers across Central Florida.

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

© 2019 Cox Media Group.