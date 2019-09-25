0 Tropical Storm Karen to meander in the Atlantic for days; unknown impact to U.S

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karen is churning north of Puerto Rico and is forecast to park in the Atlantic before continuing its trek north or northwest.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the storm's track beyond the Caribbean is still unknown as it's forecast to meander north of Puerto Rico for days.

"It's going to be out there for days and days," Shields said.

He said as of now it doesn't pose a distinct threat to the U.S. or Florida.

"It's something to watch," he said.

Karen's center is very broad. It crossed the eastern islands of Vieques and Culebra around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Karen will continue affecting the northeastern Caribbean with the rain and risk for flooding expected to be the greatest through Wednesday, with some islands still receiving Karen's rains through Thursday.

Rain totals between 2 to 4 inches with up to 8 inches in some isolated spots.

The seas will be rough, especially across southeastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands (British and U.S.) 4 to 6 feet are expected and 8 feet possible.

HURRICANE LORENZO

Lorenzo became the 5th hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is forecast to continue intensifying and likely become a major hurricane by Thursday. The good news is that Lorenzo will stay over the eastern Atlantic without affecting any land.

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE JERRY

Jerry has weakened and it is not a post-tropical cyclone, meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics. It will continue to weaken and come just north of Bermudas in the next 24 hours.

WEEKLY FORECAST

Shields said this week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain. Wednesday's forecast calls for slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 92 and mostly sunny skies.

