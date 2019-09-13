0 Tropical storm watches issued for Volusia, Brevard counties as system tracks toward Florida

A tropical system that is churning over the Bahamas could send wet weather to Central Florida this weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said it's too soon to know which path the system will take as it nears Florida, and if and when it could develop into Tropical Storm Humberto. He said the official track for the system continues to shift east.

In preparation for the system's approach to the state, tropical storm watches have been issued from the Volusia/Brevard county lines south to Jupiter.

Shields said if the system does continue east off of Florida's coast, it means Central Florida will have to deal with fast-moving showers, breezy conditions, and high seas and possible beach erosion along the coast.

He said if the track wiggles closer to the state, the system could make for a wetter, windier weekend.

Tropical storm watches are up from Volusia/Brevard county line south to Jupiter. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/edBKd6UtU5 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 13, 2019

As the track shifts more and more east, our rain chances will go lower and lower. Tracking on Channel 9 now... pic.twitter.com/XSbwO03c4w — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 13, 2019

What's next in the tropics?

Models and weather patterns are giving a hint to an uptick for the possibility of tropical development during the last week of September into the first week of October. The Madden-Julian Oscillation is an energy wave that travels around the globe toward the east. This planetary wave propagates sinking or rising air.

Tropical systems need rising air to keep their natural cycle. Models show rising air increasing across the Atlantic basin by the end of September. This is just an ingredient needed in the tropical recipe. We will have to wait to see where the tropical waves set up, the water conditions where they travel, Saharan dust, dry air and wind shear in a specific area. Stay informed and keep your hurricane plans handy. During this time of the year, there are several tropical waves emerging from Africa.

